Between the’snorkel gear the fins are of particular importance: in fact they allow and make movement under water easier, giving the thrust necessary to advance and to dive to greater depths.

Snorkeling equipment: how to choose diving fins

For this reason one should be particularly careful when it comes to choose snorkel finstaking into account all the features of diving fins and relating them to one’s own abilities and needs.

How to choose diving fins

Diving and snorkelling fins are essentially divided into two broad categories: the foot pocket fins not track fins. Basically the first ones, which are the most common ones, with the shoe to put the foot in, are used for snorkeling and freediving in warm waters; the latter, on the other hand, involve the use of a special shoe to be fixed to the actual fins, allow you to walk more easily and are more common for scuba diving or in cold waters.

divided the world ofsnorkel gear in these two broad categories, then there are other characteristics to consider.

These foot pocket fins by Aqua Lung they are soft and light with grooves to facilitate the flow of water. They cost 23 euros e you can buy them by clicking here.

Tips for buying snorkel fins

Divided the fins into the two main categories foot pocket or track, let’s see some now tips for buying snorkel fins.

The fin size, in length and width of the blade, determines the propulsion: the bigger a fin is, the more it will displace water, allowing you to proceed faster in the water. However, this does not mean that a large fin also allows you to make less effort, on the contrary: large fins also require more leg strength, especially in the case of long dives or when snorkelling for many hours, and could cause leg cramps; that’s why for a normal snorkeling activity it is preferred to use smaller, lighter and softer fins, which ensure greater comfort in the water and are easier to transport. A good compromise may be the large openwork finswhich still give great propulsion but with less impact on the ankles and consequently on the muscles.

The fins they must be tried dry and standing: in particular, they must not tighten too much on the foot, so it’s better to take one size larger than that as there is no risk that they slip off the foot, rather than one size smaller with the risk of cramps or discomfort while swimming in the water.

The Cressi Palau they are tracked fins, therefore with rear fastening and to be worn with boots, with the blade made of light and reactive material. They cost 28 euros e you can buy them here.

Before reading how to maintain your diving fins, you may also be interested in other snorkelling tips

The maintenance of snorkel fins

Snorkeling fins, like all diving equipment, require little but regular maintenance: fins should be fine washed in fresh, cold water after each dive and then let it dry in a dry place, away from the sun, and possibly ventilated and not humid.

The Mares Hermes are full foot fins for snorkelling with a short blade, ideal for travel and ease of transport as well as comfort in the water. They cost 19.50 euros e you can buy them here.

Photo credits: CC Pixabay

Advertising

You may also be interested in…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

