“From the first to the last race, it was an outstanding performance by the entire team – starting with the athletes, through the team management, the coaches, to the service crew, the physiotherapists and all other supervisors. Everyone did a perfect job and made their contribution to this impressive success,” explained Christian Galler, the sporting director for snowboarding in the ÖSV.

Overall World Cup winner Fabian Obmann drove to his first individual World Cup victory in the finish and thus also got the overall victory and the small PSL crystal ball by a hair’s breadth. The ÖSV was represented on the podium in every individual and team race. Of course, Austria also clearly won the Parallel Nations Cup with 3,918 points ahead of Italy (3,149) and Switzerland (2,355). In total, the red-white-red raceboarders achieved no fewer than ten top three places in the various World Cup rankings.

GEPA/Gintare Karpavici



The end of a sensational weekend in Berchtesgaden was set by the chairman and Sabine Schöffmann in the mixed team competition on Sunday. In this discipline, Andreas Prommegger and Daniela Ulbing got the small crystal ball.

Offspring is already showing

The youngsters are also knocking from below, as shown by Styrian Christoph Karner’s overall European Cup victory. He has secured a starting place for the coming World Cup season, as has Martina Ankele from Carinthia, who is third overall. “It is very important that we are well on our way with our offspring. I have confidence in our talents that they will gain a foothold in the World Cup,” explained Galler.

The next test for the ÖSV rookies awaits with the Junior World Championships at the weekend in Bansko. Austria is represented in the title fights with Pia Schöffmann and Marie Gams from Styria, as well as Karner, Julian Treffler, Werner Pietsch, Joachim Gravogl from Lower Austria and Lion Hammerschmidt from Styria.

Snowboardweltcup 2022/23

Parallel Damen: 1. Julie Zogg SUI 595 2. Ramona Hofmeister GER 584 3. Sabine Schoffmann AUT 549 4. Daniela Ulbing AUT 491 5. Tsubaki Miki JPN 441 6. Latina Jenny SUI 416 11. Claudia Riegler AUT 306 44. Martina Ankele AUT 9 48. Miriam Weiss AUT 6 49. Jessica Pichelkastner AUT 4 52. Carmen Kainz AUT 2 Final score after eleven competitions