Home Sports Snowboard: Raceboarders look back on a dream season
Sports

Snowboard: Raceboarders look back on a dream season

by admin
Snowboard: Raceboarders look back on a dream season

Snowboard

One of the best seasons ever came to an end for Austria’s raceboarders in Berchtesgaden on Sunday. No fewer than 23 World Cup podiums (nine wins, ten second places, four third places), four crystal globes in the parallel snowboarding world cup and six World Championship medals (one gold, three silver, two bronze) at the title fights in Bakuriani in Georgia bear witness to this .

20.03.2023 21.06

Online since yesterday, 9:06 p.m

“From the first to the last race, it was an outstanding performance by the entire team – starting with the athletes, through the team management, the coaches, to the service crew, the physiotherapists and all other supervisors. Everyone did a perfect job and made their contribution to this impressive success,” explained Christian Galler, the sporting director for snowboarding in the ÖSV.

Overall World Cup winner Fabian Obmann drove to his first individual World Cup victory in the finish and thus also got the overall victory and the small PSL crystal ball by a hair’s breadth. The ÖSV was represented on the podium in every individual and team race. Of course, Austria also clearly won the Parallel Nations Cup with 3,918 points ahead of Italy (3,149) and Switzerland (2,355). In total, the red-white-red raceboarders achieved no fewer than ten top three places in the various World Cup rankings.

GEPA/Gintare Karpavici

Surprise man Fabian Obmann pulled out the big coup at the World Cup final in Berchtesgaden

The end of a sensational weekend in Berchtesgaden was set by the chairman and Sabine Schöffmann in the mixed team competition on Sunday. In this discipline, Andreas Prommegger and Daniela Ulbing got the small crystal ball.

Offspring is already showing

The youngsters are also knocking from below, as shown by Styrian Christoph Karner’s overall European Cup victory. He has secured a starting place for the coming World Cup season, as has Martina Ankele from Carinthia, who is third overall. “It is very important that we are well on our way with our offspring. I have confidence in our talents that they will gain a foothold in the World Cup,” explained Galler.

The next test for the ÖSV rookies awaits with the Junior World Championships at the weekend in Bansko. Austria is represented in the title fights with Pia Schöffmann and Marie Gams from Styria, as well as Karner, Julian Treffler, Werner Pietsch, Joachim Gravogl from Lower Austria and Lion Hammerschmidt from Styria.

Snowboardweltcup 2022/23

Parallel Damen:
1. Julie Zogg SUI 595
2. Ramona Hofmeister GER 584
3. Sabine Schoffmann AUT 549
4. Daniela Ulbing AUT 491
5. Tsubaki Miki JPN 441
6. Latina Jenny SUI 416
11. Claudia Riegler AUT 306
44. Martina Ankele AUT 9
48. Miriam Weiss AUT 6
49. Jessica Pichelkastner AUT 4
52. Carmen Kainz AUT 2

Final score after eleven competitions

Parallel Lord:
1. Fabian chairman AUT 485
2. Maurizio Bormolini ITA 481
3. Andreas Prommegger AUT 465
4. Alexander Payer AUT 433
5. Oscar Kwiatkowski POL 418
6. Roland Fischnaller ITA 391
7. Benjamin Karl AUT 356
12. Arvid Auner AUT 307
29. Sebastian Kislinger AUT 86
30. Aron Juritz AUT 71
34. Matthew Pink AUT 47
36. Dominic Burgstaller AUT 18
44. Christopher Karner AUT 3

Final score after eleven competitions

See also  Super League: Uefa has opened the investigation on Juve, Real Madrid and Barcelona

You may also like

VIBRAM TRAIL MOTTARONE | Sportdimontagna.com

That’s a package! Shiffrin became the first female...

Modena-Pisa: this is your home, the place where...

Bundesliga: Joy and sorrow after the photo finish

Acqua Sant’Anna sponsor of the Acus Run –...

Juventus, the analysis of the match — Sportellate.it

Hr. Králové – Liberec 3:2, Hradec tied the...

Animals with the most lethal bite, nature’s killers,...

Sky Sport – basket “NBA”: “Regular Season” (21-23...

Lazio, Sarri: ‘Mourinho a show animal, but he...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy