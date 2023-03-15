Status: 03/15/2023 2:21 p.m

The German snowboarders can’t keep up with the world‘s best at the moment. At the World Cup parallel giant slalom in Rogla, Slovenia, both the women and the men came to an end early in the competition. Ramona Hofmeister nevertheless secured the small crystal ball.

Ramona Hofmeister (Bischofswiesen) and Cheyenne Loch (Schliersee) reached the women’s quarterfinals. In the round of the last eight, however, it was the end of the line for both of them. Hofmeister missed out on the eventual second, Ester Ledecka of the Czech Republic lost 0.06 seconds to progress against Lucia Dalmasso.

That was enough for Hofmeister to secure the overall victory in the Olympic parallel giant slalom discipline for the fourth time in a row. The 26-year-old from Bischofswiesen reacted correspondingly overwhelmed: “I still don’t even know that I’ve done it. It’s totally crazy” said Hofmeister. When she was in the lift to start her run in the quarterfinals, “I got it. Crazy.”

At the end of the season on her local mountain on the Götschen near Berchtesgaden next weekend, she could even overtake the Swiss Julie Zogg, who this time ended in the round of 16, even in the overall World Cup ranking.

Women’s World Cup Parallel Giant Slalom

arrow right

Results of the women’s parallel giant slalom in Rogla

arrow right

Even earlier, namely in the round of 16, Carolin Langenhorst (also against Ledecka) and Melanie Hochreiter had to give up.

Sabine Schöffmann from Austria was the winner of the day, finishing 0.05 seconds ahead of Ester Ledecka (Czech Republic) in the final on the supposedly somewhat slower red course. In the small final, Miki Tsubaki from Japan prevailed against the Italian Lucia Dalmasso.

German men do not get past the round of 16

The men’s winner was Roland Fischnaller. The experienced Italian won his final on the black course against his compatriot Mirko Felicetti and thus also secured the small crystal globe in the parallel giant slalom.

Results of the men’s parallel giant slalom in Rogla

arrow right

Men’s parallel giant slalom world cup

arrow right

For the German men, on the other hand, nothing came together. Both Stefan Baumeister and Elias Huber failed in the round of 16. Baumeister just lost out against the Italian Edwin Coratti, Huber lost his duel against the Slovenian Tim Mastnak.