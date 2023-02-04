Home Sports so a 12-year-old won $10,000 – Corriere TV
Sports

so a 12-year-old won $10,000 – Corriere TV

by admin
so a 12-year-old won $10,000 – Corriere TV

A middle school in Ontario was giving away the prize for those who managed to make a basket by making three consecutive shots

A school in Ontario, Canadahad raffled off a $10,000 prize for those who managed to achieve three baskets in a row: one from underneath, then a free throw and finally a shot from midfield.

An almost impossible feat, but not for the very young JJ Frank, 12 year old student of the institute, who after taking the ball in wedges put on a show by scoring the three shots in the space of a few seconds and without errors.

Mission accomplished therefore: the audience in the stands went crazy and the 12-year-old was carried in triumph waiting to cash your $10,000 check.

(Video da Twitter – KX News Minot)

Feb 4, 2023 – Updated Feb 4, 2023, 2:30pm

© breaking latest news

See also  The Chinese women's curling team defeated the Canadian team 11:9 in the round-robin match with 4 wins and 5 losses-Jingchu Net-Hubei Daily Net

You may also like

Erik Ten Hag: Man Utd manager wants VAR...

Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-0 Liverpool: Wolves add to disappointing...

LeBron James at -63 points from Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s...

Inter, Zhang is planning the revolution: can Bastoni...

Shimano introduces two new glasses, S-PHYRE and AEROLITE...

Goals from Baschirotto and Strefezza, Lecce go to...

The World Cup players become an NFT graphic...

Marcell Jacobs returns to racing after 172 days...

Ragusa football exonerates coach Filippo Raciti

BRUNELLO CROSSING | Sportdimontagna.com

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy