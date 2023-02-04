A middle school in Ontario was giving away the prize for those who managed to make a basket by making three consecutive shots

A school in Ontario, Canadahad raffled off a $10,000 prize for those who managed to achieve three baskets in a row: one from underneath, then a free throw and finally a shot from midfield.

An almost impossible feat, but not for the very young JJ Frank, 12 year old student of the institute, who after taking the ball in wedges put on a show by scoring the three shots in the space of a few seconds and without errors.

Mission accomplished therefore: the audience in the stands went crazy and the 12-year-old was carried in triumph waiting to cash your $10,000 check.

(Video da Twitter – KX News Minot)