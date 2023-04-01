Of Gaia Piccardi

Sinner, the work ethic inherited from father Hanspeter and mother Siglinde, a cultivated talent, a physicist who has overcome injuries. Jannik learns from every match

A year ago her problem was blisters on her feet, today Jannik Sinner the problem of others. How do you change, in twelve months, not to die. The snowball that rolled down from the mountains of South Tyrol has become an avalanche: with the sensational victory in three sets over world number one Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinal in Miami, the South Tyrolean is back in the top 10 (from number 17 to number 9 in three months, but if tomorrow he were to win the Florida Master 1000 title he would rise to number 6, his best ranking, equaling Matteo Berrettini who stayed in Miami with Melissa Satta) and place at number 4 in the Race that will decide the eight protagonists of the ATP Finals in Turin, relaunching himself – at the age of 21 – at a very high level.

Yet on March 30, 2022 Jannik left the Miami tournament after five games with the Argentinian Cerundolo, he left the field limping amidst the boos, head down, a thousand tangled thoughts in his head. It would not have been the last injury of a season, last year, which prevented Sinner from participating in the Davis finals in Malaga: the delicacy of a still growing physique was nitroglycerin to be handled with care for the team.

proven: Jannik is healthy, and therefore capable of giving continuity at a high level to a pressure tennis that needs pace and athleticism, a lethal weapon. 70 match all’anno contro i top players it was the bar that placed, already high, Riccardo Piatti, the first coach. The goal, with Simone Vagnozzi man of the field and Darren Cahill strategist in the corner (the abundant year spent also served to metabolize the divorce from the mentor), has not changed.

Since the beginning of the season Jannik (27 matches so far) has made little or no mistakes. The battle in the round of 16 of the Melbourne Grand Slam with Tsitsipas helped him understand at what point he was, in Montpellier (ATP 250, won) he laid another brick, Rotterdam (ATP 500, lost final with Medvedev) was the lesson that he will put to good use Sunday in Miami against the same rival, an opponent that Jannik suffers from unpredictability (compared to Alcaraz it will be a different match because I’ve never beaten Daniil) and crooked blows, on which he can’t lean as he would like; in the American swing Sinner has found the performance he has been looking for for some time and since he learns from every match in Indian Wells he lost to Alcaraz

Not as easy to say, of course, but a week later Jannik’s attitude appeared to have changed: in Florida he entered the field more aggressively, with the intention of refusing the exchange, the tug of war in which the Spaniard excels, and in the long run he prevailed with muscle, relying on a better physical condition than the ousted king (Djokovic returns to the throne on the eve of the clay season, which starts on April 10 in Montecarlo), forced to commit 9 double faults due to the pressure the blue put him on the second ball and 27 free errors (against the blue’s 11).

The evolution of a talent Sinner's evolution continues . the progressive upward growth curve, without exaggerated peaks and violent plunges, to strike. Behind there is a daily and meticulous work, aimed at strengthening the player first in the body and then in the shots, because without a physique up to Djokovic's elasticity, Nadal's resistance, Alcaraz's eclectic modernity (co-protagonist of a rivalry that risks exceeding the 59 episodes of the saga between Nole and Rafa, who at the combined age of Sinner and Alcaraz, i.e. 40 years (21 plus 19), had challenged each other eight times against six of Jannik and Carlos) – because these are the top 5 with which the South Tyrolean will be called upon to deal once he enters the penthouse of the top 5 -, unthinkable to circulate on the upper floors of tennis.

Jannik Sinner born a skier in Sesto Pusteria. The first change, from gigantist to tennis player, has already been completed for some time. For obvious reasons (there are few days of outdoor tennis up there in the mountains), his favorite surface is the fast indoor one: on 24 January 2019 the success that reveals him to the world (victory to the Bergamo challenger) arrives like this. It is no coincidence that six of the seven titles won by Sinner in his career were given to him by the speed of a ball that splashes uncatchable on the synthetic, but Jannik is not only concrete as demonstrated by the quarter-finals centered in all four Grand Slam rounds.

The challenge of turning a striker from the baseline into all-round championHe is versatile as not even his friend and fan Lindsey Vonn was, equipping him with all the shots (the short ball now acquired in the luggage, the net game can be worked on) and the (rare) ability to prevail on any surface. The title of Umago (July 31, 2022), the only one of the palmares on clay, last year Sinner scored a first lead (2-1) over Alcaraz in head-to-head matches at the ATP level. Pay attention, the progress of that match in Croatia follows the dynamics of the semifinal in Miami: first set in Alcaraz at the tie break (5 in Umago, 4 on Friday night in Florida), then Sinner emerges with his head, holds up the impact and bounces back, re-emerges from the hole in which the others, most of the others, sink, annihilated by the supremacy at every level (physical, technical, tactical, mental) of the prodigious Spaniard.

Jannik's work ethic assimilated it along with the milk from the bottle. Pap Hanspeter (cook) and mother Siglinde (room attendant) have never missed a day of work at the Talschlusshutte refuge (Fondovalle) in Val Fiscalina. German in mind and head, also for this reason he will win the Slams, his ancestor Pietrangeli says of him with a comparison that will make many turn up their noses, but at 89 the great Nick can say what he wants. And welcome that Indian Wells Hanspeter went aboard field of that son who arrived on August 16, 2001 as a blessing, when he and his wife had already adopted Mark from Russia. A few days of California vacation in a working life (Pap claims he taught me how to play tennis but in reality I better stay in the kitchen… Sinner joked at Indian Wells) are the minimum reward with which Jannik has always hoped to repay the his parents.

If the ethics are inherited, all other talents are house specialties. Beyond tennis, note the answer given by Alcaraz and Sinner to the question on the point of the year, 4-2 0-15 Sinner first set, the essence of tennis condensed into 95 seconds. Carlos: When I lost that point, I thought Jannik was unbeatable. Jannik: To produce that kind of spectacular points you need two players. Recognition of the opponent’s value, always. Because those two, those monstrous children in whose hands tennis couldn’t be safer, are also friends. Friends as one can be from bitter rivals, of course. They don’t go on holiday together for they appreciate each other, talk to each other, compare notes (Jannik’s Spanish is not bad… smiles Alcaraz). In short, there is feeling in the rivalry that will write the pages of the sports book in the next (at least) ten years. It’s not necessary to hate who you have to beat, as young Martina Navratilova had been taught with Chris Evert. Give it to us in the final, cheer for you Alcaraz said to Sinner inside the hug at the net after three hours of fierce battle. Macch theater, pure life.