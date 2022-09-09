chieri

A goal by Ponsat to a turn of the hands from the first half hour of play condemns a good Pdhae to a 1-0 defeat, undeserved. In the anticipation of Saturday 3 of the first day of group A of Serie D the orange rossoblù formation at Piero De Paoli of Chieri has a good approach to the game, immediately going close to the advantage first with Moreo and then with Lala, but the Chieri rearguard succeeds always to thwart the threat. Match that takes off in the 29th minute when Bortoletti works a good ball on the left side, bowl a cross in the center of the area for the rushing Ponsat, who guilty left all alone by the lower Aosta Valley defense, with a precise kick beats Marenco and carries on the Chieri. The reaction of the Pdhae was vehement who, before the interval, also found parity with Valenti, but the referee, Livigni of the Palermo section, canceled for offside. In the second half the Pdhae further raises the center of gravity, touching the equalizer with the newly entered Yon in the 34th minute and in full recovery a safe shot by Jeantet, is miraculously saved on the goal line by Alvitrez. Valligiani who leave the field with zero points and who now, on Sunday, will want to redeem not only the knockout of Chieri, but to bring home the first three points and to Brunod di Châtillon comes that Fossano who three weeks ago ousted them from the Italian Cup. These are the other results of the group: Bra-Legnano 3-2, Casale-Castellanzese 2-2, Fezzanese-Castanese 1-0, Fossano-Borgosesia 1-1, Gozzano-Pinerolo 2-3, Ligorna-Chisola 2-1, Sestri Levante-Sanremese 1-2, Stresa Vergante-Asti 0-4 and Vado-Derthona 2-2. –