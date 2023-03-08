Lionel Messi does not have any airs and graces privately and gets along better in Paris. But the world champion keeps his distance from the fans. This is how a chapter of his fantastic career could now end.

NAfter a good year, Lionel Messi finally seems to have arrived in Paris. His adjustment to the French capital after 21 years in Barcelona, ​​where he was adored, was more than bumpy. After four months in the luxury hotel “Royal Monceau”, a few meters from the Champs-Elysées, the Argentine moved into a house with his family in Neuilly-sur-Seine, in the west of Paris. Local residents report a “completely normal neighbor who shows no affectation and sometimes shows himself behind the wheel of his car without trying to hide.”

One of his neighbors: France’s former President Nicolas Sarkozy, a die-hard PSG supporter. Two guards stand by Messi’s house 24/7 to ensure his safety. The Messis are renting: a sign that you don’t necessarily want to stay in Paris permanently?