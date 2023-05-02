Home » So what a party it is. Joy and emotion
So what a party it is. Joy and emotion

Paolo Vazzoler, president of Nutribullet Treviso, has entrusted all his joy for salvation in Serie A to social media: «With 20 seconds to go you are 4 down on the ball in the hands of the first team in the standings. After a 3-point basket by captain Zanelli which, revised, transcends all logic, a 1-on-2 by Shenghelia from the foul line for a foul in mid-court you find yourself 10 seconds from the end, ball in hand down by 2. 2 and a half seconds from Finally, after a coast to coast by Adrian with a basket and a foul and a successful free throw, we’re up by 1. And your heart starts beating again.
Subsequent time outs in sequence lengthen the dripping and stress the coronary arteries. Technical foul for offense on throw-in, Belinelli in the line seems to be the definitive sentence for overtime and instead he makes a mistake, just as he misses the last shot after the throw-in».

«20 seconds which lasted 8 minutes in fact lived in apnea. So what a party it is. Joy and emotion on the faces of all the over 5000 at the building, liberating hugs at the end of an incredible season. Ranking bordering on the absurd with 4 teams still involved in the fight against relegation and only 6 points from the play off area».

«Yesterday (Sunday, ed) Palaverde saw a team deserving all the affection of those who were there and who would have liked to be there and the more than 5000 present in the stands helping the boys on the pitch from the stands with incessant and participatory cheering. This is basketball, but above all this is Treviso Basket. A shirt, a passion, a team that is not a team without its fans, without the city they represent. This is Treviso Basket as it has been so far in its most magical moments and as a dream it can be every Sunday also next year when Treviso will still be among the 16 A1 teams».

