Soavegel will be the match sponsor of the championship match between Happy Casa Brindisi and Nutribullet

Treviso, scheduled for Sunday 26 March at the PalaPentassuglia at 18:30.

The important match, valid for the twenty-third day of Legabasket Serie A, will be characterized

entirely from the brand of the blue-and-white Gold Sponsor. Starting at 17:00, opening time at

audience of the gates of the palasport, will be the special occasion for the delivery to women and children of

personalized Easter eggs, as has been customary for several years, by the partner Soavegel.

Happy Casa Brindisi & Soavegel are giving away n. 2 tickets: to win just follow @Soavegel on

Facebook, upload a photo on your profile of the aperitif moment with Soavegel e

add the tag #WINNBBWITHSOAVEGEL by tagging @Soavegel. To participate in the draw is

It is necessary to have the profile open and write in the post: “I participate and authorize”. The most appetizing photos

they will be shared on the Soavegel profile. The photo that gets the most “Likes” on Friday will win

24/03 by 10:30.

We remind you that on the morning of Sunday 26 March Happy Casa Brindisi, in collaboration with Avis

Comunale di Brindisi, will organize the twelfth edition of the "Solidarity Day”, an initiative that

aims to encourage blood donation, a constant emergency in our area. From 08:00 to

at 12:00 at the PalaPentassuglia there will be a blood bank managed by the medical staff; all those who

will make a blood donation will receive a Soavegel Easter egg.

Thanks to constant and progressive growth and the profuse commitment of the entire Bianco family, Soavegel

has become a leading company in the frozen food sector. Over the years the company, which is based in

Francavilla Fontana, has been able to perceive and anticipate market changes and thanks to careful

and professional business management has succeeded in making the Soavegel brand known and appreciated throughout

national and international field.

The match will be visible live from 18:30 on Eleven Sports and live on the radio frequencies

by Ciccio Riccio. Tickets on sale at the New Basket Store and on Vivaticket starting from €24.

Happy Casa Brindisi & Soavegel together for a great basketball Sunday!