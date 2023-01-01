Home Sports Sobrero-Paternoster, here is the first shirt with a Saudi Arabian sponsor
Sports

Manager Brent Copeland's team presents the 2023 kit: the team will be called Jayco AlUla

Manager Brent Copeland’s team presents the 2023 kit: the team will be called Jayco AlUla

Our Matteo Sobrero and Letizia Paternoster present the Jayco AlUla shirt for 2023 of team manager Brent Copeland. And it’s a shirt — made by the Veronese company Alè — in some way historic because for the first time a team in the World Tour has in its name (the second) and on the shirt a sponsor of Saudi Arabia, AlUla, the heritage city of ‘Unesco. In the 2023 men’s team, Groenewegen and Matthews always stand out, while among the Italians there are Colleoni, De Marchi and the tricolor in line Zana as well as Sobrero. While Letizia Paternoster is the only blue among the 15 female athletes: among the others there is also Urska Zigart, the Slovenian partner of Tadej Pogacar.

