Soccer, 2nd Bundesliga: Darmstadt 98 is heading towards promotion after winning at Holstein Kiel

Darmstadt 98 wins at Holstein Kiel and is getting closer and closer to promotion to the Bundesliga. The relegation place can no longer be taken from the table leader.

A slip to third place would be a disappointment for the Hessians, because after the 3-0 win on Sunday (April 30, 2023) at the Baltic Sea, the team of coach Torsten Lieberknecht has an eight-point lead over HSV. Hamburg lost the day before 2:3 at 1. FC Magdeburg.

Kiel can cope with the second clear defeat in a row at a promotion candidate – previously also 0:3 at 1. FC Heidenheim. With 40 points, KSV has a secure place in the middle of the 2nd division.

Müller and an own goal quickly ensure a clear lead

To speak of a perfect start for Darmstadt 98 in the game against Holstein would be a bit of an exaggeration, because Matthias Bader missed a very good chance after just three minutes when he pushed the ball wide of the goal from close range. However, it took just under two more minutes for the “lilies” to take the lead. Kiel’s goalkeeper Robin Himmelmann brilliantly repelled a shot from Mathias Honsak, but the ball landed directly on the head of Jannik Müller, who nodded off to make it 0-1.

With the best conditions, an attractive football game developed in which Holstein also had chances. However, SV Darmstadt still had the better ones. After a long pass, Braydon Manu ran alone to Himmelmann, saw Honsak next to him and passed across. However, the pass would have needed much more sharpness. A defender from Kiel cleared it up (11th).

The guests were better in terms of play and combined quickly and safely. But the long passes also brought danger in front of the Kiel goal, because there are several buyers who are strong in the air. The 1.90 meter tall center forward Phillip Tietz headed a cross from Bader from the goal line into the middle. Simon Lorenz wanted to clarify with a wide step and also hit the ball, but he landed in the net to make it 2-0 for the “lilies”.

Tietz increased early after the break

Darmstadt eliminated the last doubts about the winner of the game in the 52nd minute. This time Manu’s pass came precisely and at the right pace to Tietz, who scored on the bottom left to make it 3-0.

Holstein were never hopelessly inferior in the game, but were nowhere near as dangerous on offense as the guests, who are close to returning to the Bundesliga after their 19th win of the season.

Darmstadt asks St. Pauli for the top game

Next weekend, SV Darmstadt 98 will host FC St. Pauli for a top game (Saturday, May 6th, 2023 at 8:30 p.m.). Kiel is challenged at Fortuna Düsseldorf in the afternoon.