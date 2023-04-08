Status: 08.04.2023 6:43 p.m

1. FC Köln has won another game in the Bundesliga after eight weeks. Two goals in the early stages laid the foundation for the 3-1 (2-1) win at FC Augsburg on Saturday (April 8th, 2023).

In the past few weeks, no attack has been as harmless as that of 1. FC Köln. Before the game at FC Augsburg, coach Steffen Baumgart’s team had only scored two goals in the last ten games. But after it took 900 minutes to score twice, it took less than 16 minutes in Augsburg.

Cologne were 2-0 up after Eric Martel shot the ball from a short angle through the legs of FCA goalkeeper Rafal Gikiewicz, who didn’t look good at all (16′). The visitors had taken the lead nine minutes earlier, but much of that time was spent checking Ellyes Skhiri’s goal (7′). Its preparer Julian Chabot thought referee Robert Schröder was offside, after watching the video images for more than three minutes he and his team realized that they had been wrong and gave the goal.

Augsburg the better team despite being behind

The result, however, belied the course of the game, because Augsburg dominated the game from the start and acted quite powerfully. Cologne was the more effective team, however, after 28 minutes they had only shot three times in the direction of the opposing goal, but had scored twice. But then the first away win in the league since the beginning of September (4:2 in Wolfsburg) was in danger.

The hosts were rewarded for their effort, but needed a large portion of luck. After a corner, Arne Maier fired from a distance, the shot was deflected several times and landed right in front of Ruben Vargas, who put the ball in from close range (29′). As a result, Augsburg continued to put pressure on, Cologne’s defense also offered holes, but the FCA offensive didn’t use them.

Maina takes care of that preliminary decision

Even after the break Augsburg stormed, but Cologne had the first dangerous action. After a cross from Kainz, Davie Selke thought he just had to push the ball over the line from six yards out, but Gikiewicz scraped the ball off the striker’s head with a dive (52′). The next counterattack by Cologne ended up in the goal. Florian Kainz played the fatal pass to Dejan Ljubicic from the right side, whose low cross Linton Maina converted to 3:1 (59th).

Cologne’s captain Jonas Hector speaks in an interview with the sports show after the 3-1 win against FC Augsburg.

Very little came from Augsburg afterwards, and when opportunities arose, they were carelessly passed. With a great chance of scoring a goal, Irvin Cardona shot from five meters only to the side netting (70th). Dion Beljo did the same shortly afterwards, but from a much more difficult position with his long-range shot (73rd). As a result, the guests from the cathedral city safely brought the lead over time.

Cologne welcomes Mainz 05

After the redeeming three, Cologne will continue on the next matchday against the in-form FSV Mainz 05 (Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 3:30 p.m.). At the same time, Augsburg is fighting for points at RB Leipzig.