Soccer Bundesliga: BVB striker Haller is ready for the final sprint for the title

A season that began with a devastating testicular cancer diagnosis for Sebastién Haller could be the biggest of his career. His strong form increases Borussia Dortmund’s chances of winning the title.

On January 22, Haller played his first competitive game for BVB after treatment for testicular cancer. Since then, Borussia Dortmund has only lost one game in the Bundesliga – 4-2 at Bayern Munich in early April.

Four goal participations for Haller against Gladbach

But the record champions from Munich are reeling. With two games to go before the end of the season, Dortmund are just one point behind Bayern. After triumphing over cancer, Haller is now within reach of triumphing over Bayern. His share of this chance is great with four goals and three goals in the last three games. The 28-year-old was involved in four goals in the 5-2 win against Borussia Mönchengladbach on matchday 32.

“It’s something mental why things are going so well for me. I enjoy being here every day, being able to be on the pitch and in the dressing room,” Haller said after his gala performance against Gladbach on the Sky TV pay channel. This mental strength after the shock diagnosis at the start of the season is one reason for BVB’s strength in 2023.

Terzic: Haller makes his team-mates stronger

Sebastién Haller with Donyell Malen and Karim Adeyemi (from left)

More reasons can be found on the square next to Haller. In Dortmund, the Ivory Coast international has fast people at his side in the likes of Karim Adeyemi and Donyell Malen, who help a centre-forward enormously to be able to shine. But his five goal preparations in 17 league games to date show that Haller also lets his teammates shine.

The fact that BVB eleven years after the last league triumph two games before the end of the season still has the chance to win its ninth German championship title is also thanks to Haller. Dortmund need their top form in the final sprint on Sunday at FC Augsburg, the opponent against whom Haller played his first competitive game for BVB in January.

An “even better” next season

Regardless of whether Bayern stumble at home against Leipzig on Saturday night and give BVB a chance to move back up to the top of the table, the challenge in Augsburg will be great. Dortmund haven’t won away from home since February and have lost important points in the title race against relegation candidates Schalke (2-2), Stuttgart (3-3) and Bochum (1-1).

But even if this season – which Munich ended on the last day of the game at 1. FC Köln and BVB in Dortmund against Mainz – should not be enough for the title, BVB still has big plans for Haller. Sports director Sebastian Kehl – one of Dortmund’s champion players from 2012 – is convinced that there will be an “even better” Haller in the new season.