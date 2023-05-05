Soccer Bundesliga: Leverkusen against Cologne – the Rhenish cauldron

Status: 05/03/2023 7:13 p.m

A controversial game postponement, many guest fans and the fight for important points: Leverkusen against Cologne offers everything a derby needs.

Actually, the Rhenish duel between Leverkusen and Cologne on Friday (May 5th, 2023) is “only” a football game. In Cologne, many fans even refuse to call the game a “derby” despite the short distance.

One sees the unloved neighbor too much there as a factory club of a pharmaceutical company with few real supporters. But the game in the Rhineland has dominated the media for the past few days – there was something new every day.

For Bayer, it’s about Europe

This was mainly due to the topics related to the game, less to the sporting appeal. Because the game postponement ordered by the DFL heated up the minds, especially among those responsible and fans of the 1. FC Cologne. There was clear criticism of Bayer, which in turn was denied by those responsible there. FC coach Steffen Baumgart sees the issue as closed: “It’s good now, we should concentrate on the sport again.”

Speaking of sport: There are good reasons why you should watch the game in this area. For example, there is the fact that it is for Bayer Leverkusen about important points in the fight for international business. With four games to go, sixth-placed Bayer are two points ahead of VfL Wolfsburg, three over Mainz, who are playing at the same time on Friday, and five over Eintracht Frankfurt.

Cologne could make relegation perfect

Bayer would also move up to three points from Leipzig and five from SC Freiburg. Advantage Leverkusen: Leipzig and Freiburg meet in the league at the weekend. Unlike Bayer Leverkusen, 1. FC Köln does not dream of Europe, but of safe relegation. FC missed that on the last matchday against Freiburg – he lost despite a good performance over long stretches.

They now want to build on their performance in the Leverkusen stadium 30 kilometers away, just hopefully with a better end result than against Breisgau. A win and corresponding results in the table cellar would mean early relegation. Baumgart also emphasized other goals: “It’s clear that we want 40 points. That can still be achieved.”

The game kicks off on May 5th, 2023 at 8:30 p.m. 1. FC Cologne plays in Leverkusen.

Good atmosphere expected

In addition to the sporting reasons, you can also look forward to a great atmosphere: Despite the game being postponed, FC fans will be traveling en masse from the cathedral city to Leverkusen. Around 7,500 people from Cologne are said to be in the BayArena, and the game has long been sold out. The postponement of the game has also fueled the explosiveness of the neighborhood duel in the fan camps.

Baumgart also knows about the mood and the almost pre-awarded witches’ cauldron: “I know how we Cologne come and how many come with us.” That’s why his wish is that everything stays peaceful. “We should fight the rivalries on the pitch and not off it,” said the coach. Nevertheless, one thing should prevail in the stands: Derby atmosphere.