Soccer Bundesliga: Mainz 05 – FC Bayern Munich in the live ticker

Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel will in all probability call on Thomas Müller as captain from the start in the Bundesliga away game of the leaders on Saturday at 3.30 p.m. at his former club FSV Mainz 05. The 49-year-old Tuchel assured once again on Friday that Müller’s reserve role in the two Champions League games against Manchester City (0: 3 and 1: 1) was not a forward-looking decision on his part, but the special game situation against England Football champion was owed.

“I was extremely impressed with how Thomas took the decision. He received an extremely tough decision against himself,” said Tuchel on Friday. He himself is “a big Thomas Müller fan”. Like any player, Müller (33) will never be happy when he has to go to the bench. “But that’s my job. But it’s all good. Thomas deserves and gets my maximum respect.”

Bayern are just ahead of Dortmund in the table and urgently need a win in Mainz.