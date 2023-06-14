Home » Soccer: DFB mood low a year before home EM
Sports

Soccer: DFB mood low a year before home EM

by admin
Soccer: DFB mood low a year before home EM

Flick had to feel like he was in a dock in the Bremen press room. Boring questions rained down on him. Six months after the miserable failure of the World Cup, Germany only saved the draw against Ukraine with a late penalty. Defender Antonio Rüdiger spoke of the next “collapse” after the early 1-0. “It also has something to do with dedication. You have to win duels,” said the Real Madrid player meaningfully.

Flick recalled the home World Cup in 2006. “In March 2006 we lost 4-1 in Italy and the atmosphere was incredibly negative. Nevertheless, it has become a summer fairy tale,” he recalled the crisis situation under Jürgen Klinsmann a few months before the World Cup in his own country. What Flick wanted to express with this comparison: There is still enough time! He and his team are in the middle of a process. “I really believe in the team. We can play good football to some extent. We have to work on the result, preferably by winning the games,” he said.

AP/Martin Meissner

Flick is sticking to his plan despite the earnings crisis

“Need to get a grip on the results”

Flick announced an improvement before the further EM tests on Friday in Warsaw against Poland and four days later in Gelsenkirchen against Colombia. “We have a plan for all of this. We will continue to pull this through,” emphasized the coach. Friendly games like the one against Ukraine with all their peace symbolism because of the Russian war of aggression are no longer there.

Captain Kimmich expressed a clear priority that should now be on the agenda. “Football is and will always be a results sport. And we have to get the results under control as quickly as possible.”

There were more questions. Is the enormous quality that Flick repeatedly attests to his team possibly a misjudgment? Does he overwhelm the players with ever new tasks, lineups and ideas? No, no, no, replied the national coach. The bare results describe a clear trend: After eight wins in Flick’s record start as national coach, there were only four successes in 14 games.

Friendly international match

Montag:

Germany – Ukraine 3:3 (1:2)

Bremen, Weser Stadion, 35,795, SR Sidiropoulos (GRE)

Goals: Füllkrug (6th), Havertz (83rd), Kimmich (91st/penalty) or Sygankow (18th, 56th), Rüdiger (23rd/own goal)

See also  Lecce, Sticchi Damiani to poison: "There were two penalties, we demand respect"

You may also like

“There is a limit. A border has been...

WSG Tirol extends contract with Blume until 2025

Horse racing: how much is the racing world...

The preparation for desserts that you absolutely must...

They are united by the same blood and...

World Women’s Volleyball League: Chinese women’s volleyball team...

Nations League Finals 2023, the schedule of matches...

European Championship qualification: Lienhart prepared for all eventualities

Cagliari is already thinking about the future, redeemed...

2023 Indonesia Badminton Open: Shi Yuqi advances to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy