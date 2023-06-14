Soccer: DFB mood low a year before home EM

Flick had to feel like he was in a dock in the Bremen press room. Boring questions rained down on him. Six months after the miserable failure of the World Cup, Germany only saved the draw against Ukraine with a late penalty. Defender Antonio Rüdiger spoke of the next “collapse” after the early 1-0. “It also has something to do with dedication. You have to win duels,” said the Real Madrid player meaningfully.

Flick recalled the home World Cup in 2006. “In March 2006 we lost 4-1 in Italy and the atmosphere was incredibly negative. Nevertheless, it has become a summer fairy tale,” he recalled the crisis situation under Jürgen Klinsmann a few months before the World Cup in his own country. What Flick wanted to express with this comparison: There is still enough time! He and his team are in the middle of a process. “I really believe in the team. We can play good football to some extent. We have to work on the result, preferably by winning the games,” he said.

“Need to get a grip on the results”

Flick announced an improvement before the further EM tests on Friday in Warsaw against Poland and four days later in Gelsenkirchen against Colombia. “We have a plan for all of this. We will continue to pull this through,” emphasized the coach. Friendly games like the one against Ukraine with all their peace symbolism because of the Russian war of aggression are no longer there.

Captain Kimmich expressed a clear priority that should now be on the agenda. “Football is and will always be a results sport. And we have to get the results under control as quickly as possible.”

There were more questions. Is the enormous quality that Flick repeatedly attests to his team possibly a misjudgment? Does he overwhelm the players with ever new tasks, lineups and ideas? No, no, no, replied the national coach. The bare results describe a clear trend: After eight wins in Flick’s record start as national coach, there were only four successes in 14 games.

Friendly international match

Montag:

Germany – Ukraine 3:3 (1:2)

Bremen, Weser Stadion, 35,795, SR Sidiropoulos (GRE)

Goals: Füllkrug (6th), Havertz (83rd), Kimmich (91st/penalty) or Sygankow (18th, 56th), Rüdiger (23rd/own goal)