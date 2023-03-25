Behind the two strikers, Flick will regroup the midfield around captain Joshua Kimmich, who is playing his 75th international match, with two sixes and two more attacking players. Marc-Andre ter Stegen will be in goal following the absence of injured captain Manuel Neuer. This also applies to the second test game on Tuesday in Cologne against Austria’s European Championship qualifier Belgium.

Flick and substitute captain Kimmich declared a win against the Peruvians to be the “most important goal” when restarting after the World Cup, in which the Germans failed in the preliminary round. Flick promised the spectators in the sold-out stadium in Mainz a German team with “huge commitment”. “Leading with performance” would like Kimmich, whose aim is to “take responsibility”. “I’ll try to live up to that,” said the Bayern player the day before his 75th international match.

In search of the recipe for success

For Kimmich, the focus is not on the role of captain, but on success with the DFB selection after three disappointing tournaments in a row (WM 2018, EM 2021, WM 2022). “I don’t want to look back in 15 years, when my career is over, and say: Wow, actually I had a great squad, a great team, but we didn’t break anything,” said Kimmich. He described the European Championships at home next year as a huge opportunity and great motivation. “I hope that we have learned our lessons from the past tournaments and years.”

Already against Peru and Belgium he is hoping for the beginning of a winning streak to get the fans excited about the national team again. “In the end everything stands and falls with the victories. This is where we need to get to. We have to win the games again,” explained Kimmich. “We have too many draws and games not won,” stated Kimmich.

Sextet should bring a breath of fresh air

This is not the only reason why Flick is relying on new faces. Since the beginning of the week, a sextet from Augsburg’s Mergim Berisha to Dortmund’s Marius Wolf has been recommended for training sessions on the Frankfurt DFB campus for use in the friendlies against Peru and Belgium. Flick expressed his delight on Friday. “It’s refreshing,” the 58-year-old said of the appearance of the new players who would bring “new energy” to the group.

“The newcomers have already stepped on the gas, just as you would imagine,” said Captain Kimmich. “The boys are in the mood,” as the experienced Dortmunder Emre Can recognized. In addition to ex-Salzburg Berisha (24) and Dortmund defender Wolf (27), there are also Wolfsburg midfielder Felix Nmecha (22), Brentford legionnaire Kevin Schade (21), Milan defender Malick Thiaw (21) and Josha Vagnoman (22 ) from VfB Stuttgart for the first time.