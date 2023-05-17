Soccer international Toney banned for betting rule violations

Dhe English international Ivan Toney from Premier League club Brentford FC has been banned for eight months for violating the FA betting rules.

The 27-year-old, who is third in the elite league’s top scorer list with 20 goals, was warned and also received a fine of around 57,000 euros, the FA said.

Toney was charged with 262 counts at the end of last year. The offenses are said to have occurred between 2017 and 2021, when the professional was still playing at lower-class clubs.

Despite the allegations, England manager Gareth Southgate called up the attacker and gave him his debut for the Three Lions in a 2-0 win against Ukraine in March.

Brentford announced that they would wait for the reasons for the decision before the club discussed how to proceed.