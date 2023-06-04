Home » soccer italy under 20 semifinal – breaking latest news
soccer italy under 20 semifinal – breaking latest news

soccer italy under 20 semifinal
Goal for the Azzurrini Casadei, Baldanzi and Francesco Esposito. Di Torres the network of South Americans. Thursday the semifinal

First Cesare Casadei, then Tommaso Baldanzi and, finally, a masterpiece by Francesco Pio Esposito. L’Italia Under 20 won 3 to 1 against Colombia and accessed the semifinals of the World Cup in Argentina. The boys of Coach Nunziata they managed to contain the counterattacks of the South Americans very well, dangerous several times with Asprilla and Angel. Goalkeeper Sebastiano Desplanches was decisive on at least two occasions.

The Azzurrini will now face the winner of tomorrow’s match between South Korea and Nigeria. The semi-final is Thursday at 7.30pm

June 4, 2023 (change June 4, 2023 | 01:25)

