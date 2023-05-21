Soccer: Laimer initiates Bayern’s home defeat with a goal

Should Dortmund win at FC Augsburg on Sunday (5.30 p.m.), BVB would go into the last matchday with a two-point lead over Bayern as table leaders. Finally, the selection of coach Edin Terzic welcomes FSV Mainz in a week. Bayern is a guest at 1. FC Köln.

In Munich, Gnabry (25th) put the record champions in the lead. But Laimer of all people, who is highly regarded as a free transfer in Munich in the summer, scored the equalizer (65th). Christopher Nkunku (76./penalty) and Dominik Szoboszlai (86./penalty) also converted two penalties for Leipzig, who secured third place in the table and re-entry into the Champions League with the win.

Bayern gives game and bowl out of hand

For a long time, Bayern had a hand on the championship trophy. In front of 75,000 spectators in the sold-out Allianz Arena, Gnabry made it 1-0 in the 25th minute with a sharp shot into the near corner via the bar. Bayern had the game and their opponents under control – until Leipzig hit back hard. ÖFB team player Laimer scored the equalizer in a counterattack after a Munich corner was blocked (65th).

And things got even worse for the league leaders: Christopher Nkunku converted the penalty due after his compatriot Benjamin Pavard fouled him (76th). And then there was another penalty. This time Dominik Szoboszlai converted after a handball from Bayern defender Noussair Mazraoui (85th). With the win, Leipzig secured their Champions League ticket prematurely as third in the table.

Afterwards, Laimer said: “We didn’t start well, but then we realized that we’d have our chances. We did that and didn’t win undeservedly.” When asked if he would switch to Bayern after this season, the ÖFB international said: “Let’s see.”

Bayern are combative

Bayern CEO Oliver Kahn was combative. “My faith is always there. I’ll do the devil and give something away here,” said the ex-goalie. “It’s bitter. We no longer have it in our own hands. But it’s not over yet. It will be over when the referee blows the whistle on our game next Saturday in Cologne.”

Captain Thomas Müller was contrite. “Ripped off looks different. We invited RB with their own mistakes. Three goals from a corner for us and two penalties speak for themselves. We must now see to put away this neck blow. Now I want to see that Dortmund wins both games.” The title chance is still there. “We must now stand together in the coming week.”

Coach Thomas Tuchel seemed at a loss. “I have no explanation how something like this can happen. We’re coming from a good phase. I see the team training, see the energy, see the spirit, the quality of training. If you play so far below your own level and the level keeps dropping, you find it difficult to win games,” added Tuchel and saw the blame entirely on his team: “We lost this game because of our behavior. If we lose, I want to lose to a better team.”

Hertha BSC has been relegated

Meanwhile, a decision has already been made at the other end of the table, Hertha BSC is the first relegated team. In their home game against fellow competitor VfL Bochum, the Berliners only managed to draw 1-1 (0-0) after conceding a goal in injury time. This means that the bottom of the table can no longer reach relegation place 16. Schalke 04 takes that after a 2-2 (1-1) win against Eintracht Frankfurt and is five points ahead of Hertha.

Werder Bremen, on the other hand, were saved by a 1-1 (0-1) draw against 1. FC Köln, with Romano Schmid scoring the Hanseatic goal and thus scoring for the first time in the Bundesliga, and TSG 1899 Hoffenheim. Coach Pellegrino Matarazzo’s team defeated Union Berlin 4-2 (2-1). The Berliners missed the jump to third place due to the defeat and have to worry about the Champions League qualification because Freiburg, like Union, has 59 points after the 2-0 win against Wolfsburg on Friday in fifth place.

German Bundesliga, 33rd round

Saturday:

Bayern Munich – Leipzig 1: 3 (1: 0)

Goals: Gnabry (25′) or Laimer (64′), Nkunku (76’/penalty), Szoboszlai (86’/penalty)

Leipzig: Laimer played through, Schlager substitute

Hoffenheim – Union Berlin 4:2 (2:1)

Tore: Bebou (22.) Kramaric (36./Elfmeter, 89.) Dabbur (99.) bzw. Doekhi (45.+4), Laidouni (95.)

Hoffenheim: Baumgartner until the 65th minute

Union: Trimmel up to the 69th minute

Schalke – Frankfurt 2:2 (1:1)

Tore: Terodde (1.), Polter (85.) bzw. Kamada (21.), Old (59.)

Schalke: Long replacement

Bremen – Cologne 1: 1 (0: 1)

Goals: Schmid (73′) and Tigges (36′)

Bremen: Friedl played through, Schmid from the 46th minute

Cologne: Kainz up to 78 minutes, Ljubicic up to 33 minutes

Hertha BSC – Bochum 1:1 (0:0)

Goals: Tousart (65.) or Schlotterbeck (94.)

Bochum: Stöger played through

Freitag:

Freiburg – Wolfsburg 2:0 (0:0)

Goals: Günter (71′), Petersen (75′)

Freiburg: Lienhart played through, Gregoritsch substitute

Wolfsburg: Wimmer until 57 minutes, Pervan replacement

Sunday:

Mainz-Stuttgart

3.30 p.m

Augsburg-Dortmund

5.30 p.m

Leverkusen – Moenchengladbach

7.30 p.m

