Erhan Masovic’s header sealed Leipzig’s 1-0 defeat at VfL Bochum, where Kevin Stöger was in action until the 69th minute. Konrad Laimer was substituted for the guests in the 82nd minute, Xaver Schlager was injured. Leipzig’s attack in the finish went unrewarded, for example a shot by Dominik Szoboszlai landed on the inside bar (92′).

The Leipzig team had to take a setback in the fight for a place in the Champions League. Leipzig is currently in third place, but Union Berlin and Freiburg can overtake the Saxons on Sunday. All three teams have 45 points in their account.

IMAGO/Jan Huebner/Thomas Voelker



Hoffenheim succeeds in liberating

Hoffenheim, where Christoph Baumgartner was substituted in the 69th minute, came on the road to victory thanks to a double penalty from Andrej Kramaric (24th, 37th). Ihlas Bebou (51st) ensured the final score. The three points were no longer in danger when ex-Salzburg striker Munas Dabbur was ruled out two minutes after his substitution for a brutal foul on Dodi Lukebakio (71′).

German Bundesliga Game plan and table

The Hertha goal by Stevan Jovetic (92nd) was only a cosmetic result. TSG’s last league win was on October 14 last year when they beat Schalke 3-0. Most recently, it had suffered eight competitive defeats in a row.

Wolfsburg celebrates victory

Patrick Wimmer (up to the 58th minute) celebrated a 1-0 away win with VfL Wolfsburg against the new tail light Stuttgart. The gold goal scorer was ex-VfB kicker Omar Marmoush (56th). Arne Mair (51st) scored the opening goal for Augsburg against Schalke, assistant Ermedin Demirovic saw the red card two minutes later. Schalke’s Marius Bülter equalized from a penalty in the 93rd minute. Julian Baumgartlinger came on as a substitute for Augsburg in the 74th minute.

German Bundesliga, 25th round

Saturday:

Bochum 1-0 Leipzig (0-0)

Tor: Masovic (48.)

Bochum: Stöger up to 69.

Leipzig: without Schlager (injured), Laimer up to 82.

Hoffenheim – Hertha BSC 3:1 (2:0)

Goals: Kramaric (24’/penalty, 37’/penalty), Bebou (51′) and Jovetic (92′)

Hoffenheim: Baumgartner until 69.

Augsburg – Schalke 1:1 (0:0)

Goal: Maier (51st) or Bülter (93rd / penalty)

Augsburg: Baumgartlinger ab 74.

Schalke: Greiml replacement

Stuttgart – Wolfsburg 0:1 (0:0)

Tor: Marmoush (56.)

Wolfsburg: Wimmer to 58th, Pervan replacement

Dortmund – Cologne

6.30 p.m

Freitag:

Mönchengladbach – Bremen 2: 2 (0: 0)

Goals: Thuram (48′), Neuhaus (73′) and Ducksch (65′, 89′)

Gladbach: Wolf from 85th, Lainer replacement

Bremen: Schmid from 63rd, without Friedl (ill)

Sunday:

Union Berlin – Frankfurt

3.30 p.m

Leverkusen – Bayern Munich

5.30 p.m

Mainz-Fribourg

7.30 p.m

Tabel: