Joshua Kimmich (22nd) gave Munich the lead. Argentinian world champion Exequiel Palacios turned the game around with two converted penalties (56′, 73′).

Referee Tobias Stieler initially gave the fouled Amine Adli a yellow card for alleged swallows. Both times he took the card back after studying the video. Leverkusen is now close to the European Cup places.

Union Berlin stays on course for the Champions League

Union Berlin had previously reinforced their claim to the Champions League places in the duel between the teams that failed in the European Cup during the week. After the 2-0 win against Eintracht Frankfurt, trained by Austrian Oliver Glasner, the Berliners climbed up to third place with 48 points and distanced the sixth-placed Hessians, who have 40 points.

In front of 22,000 spectators in the An der Alten Försterei stadium, Rani Khedira (53rd) and substitute Kevin Behrens (75th) scored the goals for the “Iron”. Union coach Urs Fischer completed the announced rotation with five players.

Furthermore, Fischer, like his Frankfurt colleague Glasner, had to do without the regular captain. As in the 3-0 defeat at Royale Union Saint-Gilloise in the Europa League, Austria’s Christopher Trimmel was absent due to illness, while Frankfurt’s Sebastian Rode was suspended.

After strenuous English weeks, both teams initially acted on the back burner, so that there was no real flow of play. After the change of sides, the home side were able to use their first opportunity to lead through Khedira after a corner kick. Frankfurt tried it with individual actions, but Behrens fixed the victory of the Berliners a quarter of an hour before the end.

German Bundesliga, 25th round

Sunday:

Leverkusen – Bayern Munich 2: 1 (0: 1)

Goals: Palacios (55./penalty, 73./penalty) or Kimmich (22.)

Leverkusen: Pentz replacement Bayern: without Wanner

Union Berlin – Frankfurt 2:0 (0:0)

Goals: Khedira (53′), Behrens (75′)

Union: Without Trimmel (ill)

Mainz-Fribourg

7.30 p.m

Saturday:

Bochum 1-0 Leipzig (0-0)

Tor: Masovic (48.)

Bochum: Stöger up to 69 minutes Leipzig: Laimer up to 82 minutes, without Schlager (injured)

Hoffenheim – Hertha BSC 3:1 (2:0)

Goals: Kramaric (24’/penalty, 37’/penalty), Bebou (51′) and Jovetic (92′)

Hoffenheim: Baumgartner until the 69th minute

Stuttgart – Wolfsburg 0:1 (0:0)

Tor: Marmoush (56.)

Wolfsburg: Wimmer until 58 minutes, Pervan replacement

Augsburg – Schalke 1:1 (0:0)

Goals: Maier (51st) and Bülter (93rd/penalty)

Augsburg: Baumgartlinger from 74 minutes Schalke: Greiml replacement

Dortmund – Cologne 6: 1 (4: 1)

Goals: Guerreiro (15′), Haller (17′, 69′), Reus (32′, 70′), Malen (36′) and Selke (42′)

Cologne: Kainz up to 58 minutes, Ljubicic up to 83 minutes

Freitag:

Mönchengladbach – Bremen 2: 2 (0: 0)

Goals: Thuram (48′), Neuhaus (73′) and Ducksch (65′, 89′)

Gladbach: Wolf from the 85th minute, Lainer substitute Bremen: Schmid from the 63rd minute, without Friedl (ill)

Tabel: