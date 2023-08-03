Soccer: NFL star Brady buys into Birmingham

“I’m officially aboard Birmingham City Football Club” – with these words Brady announced on his 46th birthday that he was joining Birmingham’s second major club after Aston Villa. Brady acquired minority interests in The Blues through his investment with US consortium Knighthead Capital Management. Founded in 1875 – a year after city rivals Villa – the club has been playing in the second English league since 2012.

“Birmingham is an iconic club with a lot of history and a lot of passion. It’s a great honor for me to be a part of it,” said the longtime quarterback for the New England Patriots and most recently the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Tom Wagner, chairman of Knightead Capital Management, which owns Birmingham City, expects a prominent partner to have an “immediate impact” on the club’s success.

The 46-year-old is said to “use his extensive leadership experience and expertise in various areas of the club”. For the club, it is primarily about global marketing measures and new opportunities for commercial partnerships. With his network, Brady is supposed to help turn the “gray mouse” of the English metropolis into a brand similar to what Hollywood star Reynolds has managed to do with the Welsh fourth division club Wrexham.

Seven NFL titles for reference

The supporters of the “Blues”, based in the St. Andrews stadium, have also been waiting in vain for success for a long time. In 2011, their last year in the Premier League, Birmingham lifted the League Cup – the third most important trophy in English football for the second time after 1963. City, who recently bid farewell to club legend Trevor Francis, have never celebrated league titles or FA Cup triumphs.

That should change thanks to Brady’s input. With seven titles (six with New England, one with Tampa Bay), the 46-year-old, who finally ended his career this year after 23 seasons, is the most successful football player of all time. With his expertise, the pale “Blues”, who only finished 17th in the championship last year, should also become a brand of success.

IMAGO/Focus Images/Paul Chesterton St. Andrews Stadium, home of City since 1906, will be more of a focus of interest thanks to Brady

“I know that success starts with the work you put in when the world isn’t looking. I’ve been part of some great teams in my time and I’m excited to bring my perspective to help achieve the same success here in Birmingham,” Brady, who has played ten Super Bowl games in total, encouraged fans. The 46-year-old referred to his first title in 2001, when his Patriots didn’t stand a chance in the finals against the St. Louis Rams: “The most important thing is that I love being the underdog.”

Numerous role models

With his commitment, Brady joins the now long list of prominent investors. In addition to the prime examples Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, who were able to take Wrexham back from the fifth level to the fourth level as owners, long-time NFL star defender JJ Watt is now also involved in English football. The former Arizona Cardinals star is one of the owners of Burnley FC.

Basketball legend LeBron James, who is still active, is also investing in English football. The 38-year-old has owned shares in Liverpool FC since 2011. In addition, golf stars Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas will also belong to the Leeds United team in the future. The two Americans are investors in 49ers Enterprises. This company is in the process of taking over the club that was relegated from the Premier League this year.