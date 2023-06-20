Home » SOCCER ONLINE: A chance for new faces, the Czechs will end the season with a match in Montenegro
The Czech footballers will finish the June program and the 2022/23 season with today’s preparatory match in Montenegro. The representatives will try to build on Saturday’s performance and win 3:0 in the European Championship qualification match in the Faroe Islands and win the fifth match between them. After the match in Tórshavn, seven players left the team on Sunday, and coach Jaroslav Šilhavý will have to improvise slightly with the lineup in Podgorica. The match starts at 18:00, you can watch it online at Sport.cz.

