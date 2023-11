The 31-year-old al-Hilal striker tore his anterior cruciate ligament and damaged the meniscus in his left knee on October 17 during the match against Uruguay, which the Brazilians lost 0-2. The best scorer in the history of the Brazilian national team stumbled during the fight and left the field in tears on a stretcher.

It is not yet clear how long Neymar will be sidelined. However, similar injuries are usually followed by long months of rehabilitation.

