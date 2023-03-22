A man harassed Scarlett Camberos on the Internet, followed her on the street, disobeyed a ban on approaching: now the national player of Mexico is taking drastic consequences.

NAfter months of harassment on social media and minimal consequences for the perpetrator, a Mexican professional soccer player wants to leave her country. Discussions are underway with American club Angel City FC for the transfer of Scarlett Camberos, said their club América in Mexico City on Tuesday (local time).. With a change, the releasing club wants to contribute to their psychological and emotional recovery.

Camberos, 22, has been a victim of cyberbullying since July. The perpetrator had also followed her on the street, as local media reported. A ban on approaching was therefore not observed, and only a 36-hour house arrest was imposed on the man.

Camberos already outside of Mexico

In the statement, Club America regretted the lack of digital harassment regulations in the Latin American country. Camberos, who is also a US citizen, is already outside of Mexico. “I wish with all my heart that the situation in Mexico changes so that no woman has to go through what I have experienced,” Camberos said in her farewell message.

Other professional women footballers have also faced harassment in the country. Camberos made her debut for America 14 months ago and has scored 16 goals in 30 games. She also plays for Mexico’s women’s national team.