Soccer players from England and Ukraine completed the squad of the semifinalists of the European Under-21 Championship

Soccer players from England and Ukraine completed the squad of the semifinalists of the European Under-21 Championship

The young Englishman is happy about his victory in the quarter-final match with Portugal. | photo: Profimedia.cz

For a place in the final, Anglian will compete with Israel, with whom they played in the basic groups and together they advanced to the Czech national team. England won the first match between them 2:0.

Georgij Sudakov scored two goals for Ukraine to win over France, as they will be eliminated from the group with Poland. The first match ended in a 2:2 draw.

Ukrainians Maksym Talovjerov (left) Oleksiy Sych defends Frenchman Bradley Barcol.

After England’s quarter-final run, it was clear that the remaining semi-finalists would secure a place at the Olympic Games. The best teams in the tournament qualify for Pae, with the exception of France, which is guaranteed a place as host.

England cannot fight for honor, because the Great Britain team is competing at the Olympic Games. If in the last semi-final the city of Ukraine advanced to France, the two highest-ranked defeated quarter-finalists would compete for the ticket to the Olympic Games in an additional bar.

U21 European Championship

Thursday, July 2, 2023, 6:00 p.m

Assemblies:
Trafford Aarons (74. Palmer), Garner, Harwood-Bellis, Colwill Jones, Ramsey (67. Smith-Rowe), Gomes (80. Skipp), Gibbs-White Gordon, Madueke (74. Johnson).

Assemblies:
Biai Z Carlos, Penetra, Amaro, Tavares Neves, Dantas, S. Costa (46. Bernardo) Conceião (87. Moreira), Silva (65. H. Arajo), Neto (90. Vitinha).

Nhradnci:
Griffiths, Rushworth Archer, Branthwaite, Cresswell, Doyle, Thomas.

Nhradnci:
Meixedo, Soares Almeida, T. Arajo, Lelo, V. Sousa, A. Sousa, Vital.

lut cards:
51. Aarons, 80. Johnson, 85. Trafford

lut cards:
83.Z Carlos

U21 European Championship

Thursday, July 2, 2023, 9:00 p.m

Gly:
19. Cherki

Gly:
32. Sudakov
44. Sudakov
86. Bondarenko

Assemblies:
Knight Kalulu, Simakan (72. Gendrey), Lukeba, Nkounkou Le Fe, Caqueret, Thuram (72. Adli), Barcola, Gouiri (72. Wahi), Cherki (80. Kalimuendo).

Assemblies:
Trubin Sych, Batahov, Talovierov, Vivarenko Brako, Bondarenko (88. elizko) Kauk (59. Nazarenko), Sudakov, Mudryk (78. Braharu) Kryskiv (59. Sikan).

Nhradnci:
Bajic, Meslier Bad, Diakit, Chotard, Larouci.

Nhradnci:
Fesjun, Neeret Ljach, Oeretko, Saljuk, Syrota, Vjunnik.

lut cards:
58. Thuram, 67. Nkounkou

lut cards:
51. Kryskiv, 56. Vivarenko, 62. Sikan

