Some people assume that because soccer is such a low-scoring sport, there can’t possibly be much happening on the field. That couldn’t be further from the truth. Soccer is an incredibly intense sport that requires constant movement and action from most of the players on the field. In fact, it has been shown that the average soccer player runs seven to 10 miles every game. Even goalkeepers, who don’t move around nearly as much as the rest of the team, run an average of two miles per game.

Soccer has started to grow in popularity around the United States, even if it is still miles behind where the sport is in Europe and South America. The MLS is now composed of 28 teams, eight of which have joined since 2015, and St Louis City SC is set to join in 2023. Two cities, New York and Los Angeles, are now home to two teams each and the growing rivalries should lead to some exciting British-style derbies in the coming years.

This growth in popularity in the US of the sport in has coincided perfectly with the upcoming Qatar 2022 World Cup. In fact, betting on the World Cup is already at record highs all around the world, and is sure to continue as the games get closer.

It’s easy to see why people who love the adrenaline rush you get from placing a bet would also be fans of soccer. It is an exciting game that is full of action. The near misses, the impressive saves, the theatrical drama of dives, the beautiful passes – and the sprints. Whether players are sprinting on a breakaway towards their opponents’ goal or racing to get back into position, the speed that many soccer players demonstrate is a testament to their athleticism.

Runners and soccer players share many of the same exercises and workouts to keep themselves in peak condition, and it shows. Some soccer players are so fast that it is easy to see how that speed could have translated into a career as a professional runners. This article will look at some of the fastest players in the MLS and how their speed helps their careers.

A quick note: the speeds and distances covered by these players were taken by Second Spectrum, a software company that provides tracking technology for most major sports leagues in the United States.

Ruan, Orlando City SC

Ruan Gregório Teixeira, known simply as Ruan, is a Brazilian right back who currently plays for Orlando City SC. According to data captured in 2021, Ruan was the fastest player in the MLS that season. At only 5’ 7”, his slight frame allows him to outpace his competitors.

Ruan has noted in interviews how much his speed has helped him and that he uses it to his advantage when considering plays and positioning. Knowing you will regularly be able to get to the ball first is an important advantage both in terms of play and in the mental game.

Tajon Buchanan, Club Brugge, on loan to New England Revolution

Canadian winger Tajon Buchanan’s speed has been captured as just slightly slower than Ruan’s, making him the second fastest man in the league. While he technically plays for Belgian First Division A team Club Brugge, he played for New England Revolution from 2019-2021 and was on loan to the MLS team through the 2021 season, so he should still be considered an MLS player.

Buchanan’s speed has made him a serious threat. He was named to Canada’s national team and managed to score the equalizer in the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup match against Mexico. Though Mexico eventually won the match, Buchanan’s lightning-quick performance earned him the Gold Cup Best Young Player Award.

Sean Davis, Nashville SC

Sean Davis is currently a midfielder for Nashville SC, with whom he signed a three-year deal in 2022. Most of this American player’s career has been spent with the New York Red Bulls.

As much as speed matters on both the soccer field and in a professional running career, being able to go the distance is equally important. Sean Davis has shown that he has that ability. During the 2021 season, he covered an astonishing 240 miles. That same year, he also became the first midfielder in the history of the franchise to play every single minute of the entire season. That level of stamina would have served him well in a career as a runner.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

