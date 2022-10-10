Change of technical guide at the Promotion Alpina Longarone. On the other hand, the position of the coach Sandro Tormen was now in the balance since the end of Saturday’s match against Julia Sagittaria, it was known, given the 7-1 collapse and above all the fourth consecutive defeat in as many championship games. It was only necessary to wait for the official communication of the exemption, which arrived today (Monday 10 October) afternoon.

Sandro Tormen

At the moment the team is entrusted to the deputy Federico Garlet and the goalkeeper trainer Lorenzo Cima, who will have the task of directing tonight’s training towards the match on Wednesday afternoon (4 pm) in the 16th of the Coppa Veneto in Montello. Then the possible replacement of Tormen will be evaluated. Among the eligible names, it seems there was that of Renato Lauria, who, however, would have declined at the moment.