Home Sports Soccer. The Ponte Alpi exonerates Mr. “Bepi” Faso
Sports

Soccer. The Ponte Alpi exonerates Mr. “Bepi” Faso

by admin
Soccer. The Ponte Alpi exonerates Mr. “Bepi” Faso

Giuseppe Faso is no longer the coach of the second category Ponte Alpi. The decision, already aired on Sunday afternoon, was made official on Monday 21 November by the board of directors of the granata club, which met after the team’s defeat on the field of the new leaders Juventina Mugnai.

The decision was communicated to Faso by the president Enrico Collarin, who did not fail to recall the work done in the last six years for the grenade colors, first in the youth sector with the Giovanissimi and the Allievi, up to the promotion to the first team.

“Bepi” pays for the negative results of the last few weeks and the position in the standings below the expectations of the beginning of the season.

Talks are continuing and the name of the replacement will be announced in the next few days. It is not excluded that the choice falls on Faso’s deputy, Stefano Sommavilla.

See also  Apple Fitness + arrives in Italy: meditation, pilates, skiing and walking

You may also like

Government maneuver 2023, today CDM. Direct: buffer hypothesis...

Rome, Mou is not satisfied with Solbakken. But...

France-Australia: Benzema out, Mbappé certainty. But Rabiot goal...

England-Iran, record recovery: 29 minutes

Iran goalkeeper injured, 6 changes against England: the...

Alzheimer’s without cure. The latest tests failed and...

Richarlison’s plans after football: ‘I buy myself an...

Serie D. Oversight of the ex Dolomiti Bellunesi...

Seven tips for saving money at the end...

Dacia Duster: the November offer at 5 euros...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy