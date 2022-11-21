Giuseppe Faso is no longer the coach of the second category Ponte Alpi. The decision, already aired on Sunday afternoon, was made official on Monday 21 November by the board of directors of the granata club, which met after the team’s defeat on the field of the new leaders Juventina Mugnai.

The decision was communicated to Faso by the president Enrico Collarin, who did not fail to recall the work done in the last six years for the grenade colors, first in the youth sector with the Giovanissimi and the Allievi, up to the promotion to the first team.

“Bepi” pays for the negative results of the last few weeks and the position in the standings below the expectations of the beginning of the season.

Talks are continuing and the name of the replacement will be announced in the next few days. It is not excluded that the choice falls on Faso’s deputy, Stefano Sommavilla.