Soccer: U19 team scrapes past the EM semi-finals

Three days ago, Austria still had the chance to advance to the semi-finals with a 1-0 win against the Netherlands. Getting into the top four would have brought the ÖFB U19 selection a ticket for the 2024 U20 World Cup in Colombia. This dream burst on Monday.

Magdalena Rukavina (11th), Linda Natter with a penalty (50th) and Valentina Mädl (59th) put the ÖFB team, which was very strong in the first half, in the lead three times. Belgium equalized in each case and pushed for victory in the finish – unsuccessfully – with the red-white-red team ending the group in third place. With four points from three games, the Austrians can still claim their second participation in a U19 European Championship as a success.

𝐇𝐚𝐥𝐛𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐥-𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐮𝐦 𝐠𝐞𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐳𝐭 🫤 After a goal spectacle against Belgium, the Netherlands’ win against Germany meant we missed out on entering the semifinals for the first time 😥 Cheer up girls, that was still a top performance 👏❤️

____________

FT| 🇦🇹 3:3 🇧🇪 pic.twitter.com/W7hJAjmIt1 — ÖFB – oefb.at (@oefb1904) July 24, 2023

“We can’t blame ourselves today, that’s the way sport is sometimes. What we delivered today from the first minute was amazing. We left everything we have in place. It’s actually just crying so shortly after the game,” said ÖFB team boss Hannes Spilka. “We kept coming back after conceding goals, but we should have defended even better. Still, I think we can be proud of ourselves. We’re such a great team, so I’m very sad that the journey is over now,” said Chiara D’Angelo. Anna Holl regretted: “A dream burst that was within reach.”

Austria off to a good start

Spilka’s team started very well against the hosts. The ÖFB offspring did not allow anything defensively in the first half hour and put Belgium under pressure with strong forechecking. After a successful pressing on the edge of the penalty area, midfielder Rukavina (USV Neulengbach) took the early lead and scored with a wonderful long-range shot from around 20 meters. After winning the ball again in the attacking third, Isabel Aistleitner had the 2-0 on her foot, but the striker only hit the post (29th).

Open exchange of blows

After the break, fans at La Louviere’s Tivoli Stadium saw an open exchange of five goals in fifteen minutes. The Belgians managed to tie the game with a header from Lore Jacobs (47′), which didn’t last long. After a foul on Amelie Roduner, Natter (SPG Altach/Vorderland), top scorer in the women’s Bundesliga, safely converted the penalty to take the lead again (50′).

The home side quickly equalized again with a long-range shot from Valesca Ampoorter (56′). Valentina Mädl (SKN St. Pölten), winning goal scorer against the Netherlands, scored to make it 3:2 (59th), Marie Detruyer (60th) immediately equalized again.

There was also bad news from the parallel game in Tubize. The Netherlands took the lead against Germany (62nd), Austria was only in third place and outside of the promotion places. Almost at the same time, the thread in the game of the Austrians broke, but they managed to win the point over time.

Fourth EM participation

At the tournament in Belgium, the red-white-red women’s offspring took part in a European Championship for the fourth time, before that with modest success. At the U17 European Championship 2014 in England, the European Championship premiere for ÖFB girls, there was a 0-0 draw against Portugal in November and December 2013 and then a 1-0 win against Italy thanks to a goal by the then captain and current A-Team player Barbara Dunst. The current U19 team in Belgium dropped these four points.

At the U19 European Championship 2016 in Slovakia, the ÖFB women remained without points, and there were no points at the U17 European Championship 2019 in Bulgaria either.

Women’s U19 Championship in Belgium

Schedule, Group A: 18.7. Germany

Austria

6-0 18.7. Belgium Netherlands 0:3 21.7. Belgium Germany 0:2 21.7.

Austria

Netherlands 1-0 24.7.

Austria

Belgium 3-3 24.7. Netherlands Germany 3:1

* live in ORF Sport+

Table: 1. Netherlands 3 2 0 1 6-2 6 2. Germany 3 2 0 1 9-3 6 3.

Austria

3 1 1 1 4-9 4 4 Belgium 3 0 1 2 3-8 1

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

