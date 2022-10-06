The Dolomiti Bellunesi faces the second away match of the women’s championship of Excellence: on Sunday (3.30 pm), the girls of Mr. Pellicanò will be on stage in San Giovanni di Livenza, in the Pordenone area, where they will face the Nuova Virtus (zero points, but one race in hand). And where they will try to extend the positive streak, also relying on the versatility of Martina Zancanaro: «I have always played in midfield, but in the last year I also acted as a full-back. Football? I started practicing it at 7 with the Pulcini dell’Union in Feltre, then at 14 I moved to Vellai, which later became Primiero. And therefore the landing in Belluno ».

TEACHINGS

Zancanaro is driven by a deep passion: «Football is emotion. To those who practice it and to those who look at it, it gives lessons, unforgettable moments and, sometimes, leaves wounds. I owe a lot to this sport especially because it allowed me to meet people with whom I have formed a wonderful relationship: on and off the pitch ».

RESISTENCE

The twenty-two year old, on the green rectangle, is tireless: «I have good resistance to running and a good shot. I love going against the opponent. An unforgettable match? It dates back to 2016-2017. I was playing with Dynamo Vellai who the following year would no longer enter the team. We were facing the San Marco sports center, first in the standings. There were many people attending the match, but the thing that most marked me was linked to the emotion in the eyes of the veterans and each partner. Because they were wearing that shirt for the last time ».

MERGER

And now the new adventure at the Belluno Dolomites: «For us it is a magnificent opportunity for growth. We hope it will encourage other realities in the province to invest in the women’s movement. We also hope that this “fusion” will entice young talent and perhaps bring together girls who have gone to play elsewhere or who have decided to quit ». The group is more solid than ever: «I arrived recently, but I never thought I’d get along so well with the other athletes. We are very close. A partner with whom I have particularly bonded is Roberta Cappellano: a person like her would serve in every locker room. She raises her voice when she needs it, but she is the best at playing down in moments of difficulty ».