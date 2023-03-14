As of: 03/14/2023 6:52 p.m

Morocco will be included in Spain and Portugal’s joint bid for the 2030 World Cup. This was announced by Morocco’s Sports Minister Chacib Benmoussa on Tuesday (March 14, 2023) at a joint event of the African football associations in the run-up to the FIFA Congress in Rwanda’s capital Kigali.

In October 2022 there were still plans that Ukraine should be integrated into the European application with Spain and Portugal. It is currently unclear how this idea will continue. Ukraine may therefore be excluded from the application.

Morokko’s applications have so far been unsuccessful

Morocco have been trying in vain to host a World Cup for almost three decades. Most recently, in 2018, the North African country lost 65:134 in the vote on the awarding of the 2026 World Cup to the joint bid from the USA, Canada and Mexico. Morocco didn’t even get all the votes from Africa or all the votes from the Arab countries. If successful, the Kingdom would become the second African host after South Africa 2010.

For Morocco’s King Mohammed VI. a World Cup is considered to be an aid to infrastructure development. However, the country also provides questionable framework conditions in terms of human rights: homosexuality is illegal and punishable by imprisonment.

World Cup 2030 is to be awarded in 2024

The 2030 World Cup is to be awarded at the 2024 FIFA Congress. There, a majority in a vote among the FIFA members entitled to vote is required in order to receive the award for hosting the World Cup. FIFA currently has 211 member associations. Associations that are involved in an application and those that are suspended are not allowed to vote.

Competition from South America and Saudi Arabia

There are currently the following applications that are under discussion or have already been confirmed:

Uruguay, Argentina, Chile and Paraguay: The World Cup was played in Uruguay for the first time in 1930, and 100 years later South America wants to host the World Cup again.

Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Greece: Following the example of Qatar, Saudi Arabia is making major investments in world sports, so far primarily in golf, Formula 1, boxing and club soccer Newcastle United. Together with the other two countries, it would be a tournament on three continents. There are also close political ties between the three countries.

There is uncertainty about a planned joint application by Bulgaria, Romania, Greece and Serbia. A joint application by England, Scotland, Wales, Ireland and Northern Ireland was withdrawn in favor of an application for the EM 2028.

Football World Cup from 2026 with 48 teams

The 2030 World Cup is to be the second tournament in an enlarged format with 48 teams. The first tournament with 48 teams will be held in 2026 in the USA, Mexico and Canada.