Soccer World Cup: Defending champion USA starts with victory

Sophia Smith gave the favorites a 14th-minute lead at Auckland’s Eden Park. The 22-year-old attacker also scored the 2-0 in added time in the first half (45./+7). Captain Lindsey Horan made the final score in the 77th minute after a template from Smith.

The USA could have won more, but Alex Morgan missed a penalty (43′), Rose Lavelle only hit the post. The Vietnamese also showed far more resistance at their World Cup premiere than Thailand four years ago, which had to admit defeat to the USA in the first game 0:13. Goalkeeper Tran Thi Kim Thanh made some other good saves in addition to the saved penalty.

The USA started the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand on Saturday with a 3-0 (2-0) win over Vietnam. Sophia Smith put the favorites ahead in the 14th minute.

Smith puts the stamp on the game

Smith stood out among the winners, one of 14 players in the squad making her World Cup debut. With her two goals, she confirmed the award as US Player of the Year and Most Valuable Player in the US league. Megan Rapinoe was not there from the start, the 38-year-old only made her 200th international appearance in the second half. Before the start of the tournament, she announced that she would end her career this year.

The Americans could become the first team to win the world title for the third time in a row, both men and women. The holders take on the Netherlands in their second Group E game on Thursday as the 2019 World Cup final replays. Vietnam meets Portugal.

Saturday:

USA – Vietnam 3:0 (2:0)

Auckland, Eden Park, 41.107, SR Karboubi (MAR)

1:0 Smith (14.)

2:0 Smith (45.+7)

3:0 Horan (77.)

USA: Naeher – Girma, Ertz, Dunn (84./O’Hara), Fox (84./Huerta) – DeMelo (61./Lavelle), Horan, Sullivan – S. Smith, A. Morgan (61./Rapinoe), Rodman (76./Thompson)

Vietnam: TKT Tran – Luong (61./Chuong), TT Tran, Hoang, Le, TTT Tran – TDT Nguyen (46./Ngan), THL Tran (89./Duong), Thai, TBT Nguyen (61./TMA Nguyen) – Huynh (76./Pham)

Yellow cards: Horan and Huynh

Notable incidents: TKT Tran (Vietnam) saves a penalty kick from A. Morgan (USA) (43′)

