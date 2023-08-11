Soccer World Cup: Sweden tears Japan from title dream

“Torgarant” Amanda Ilestedt with her fourth World Cup goal in the 32nd minute and Filippa Angeldahl with a safely converted penalty shortly after the break (51st) ultimately made the difference for the Swedes, who played particularly well in the first half, in front of 43,217 fans. Honoka Hayashi’s goal came too late for the Asians who rushed in after the break (87′). Also because Riko Ueki had thundered a penalty against the crossbar beforehand (76th).

The only thing standing in the way of the Swedes’ second appearance in the final after 2003 next Tuesday (10:00 a.m. CEST, live on ORF1) is the Spaniards, who beat the Netherlands 2-1 in extra time in a sporting quarter-final thriller on Friday. Side note: At the end of the group phase, the Spaniards lost 4-0 against Japan of all places.

Later hit by Hayashi

The 1: 2 of Honoka Hayashi, who had just come on as a substitute, came too late for the Japanese.

“I’m very satisfied, we expected Japan to be a technically strong team, but we were able to defeat them in the first half with many ball wins and with our means,” said Sweden’s captain Kosovare Asllani, happy about the return of the 2019 World Cup bronze medalists semifinals Even though Angeldahl’s second goal “played into the Scandinavians’ hands”, Asllani said it was “exciting in the finish, but fortunately we won”.

New world champions fixed

With the elimination of the Japanese, it is also certain that new world champions will be crowned on August 20th at the Australia Stadium in Sydney. The 2011 Asian champions were the last remaining team in the tournament to lift the World Cup at least once. The other semi-final tickets will be played out on Saturday by Australia and France (9 a.m., live on ORF1) as well as England and Colombia (12.30 p.m., live on ORF1).

The four-time world champions and defending champions from the USA failed in the round of 16 in a penalty kick thriller against Sweden, for the two-time world champions from Germany it was over in the group stage. And Japan themselves had ensured in the round of 16 that the Norwegian women won the 1995 World Cup at the ninth finals in history.

Japan is late in gaining momentum

From the start, the Swedes gave the Japanese hardly any room for their dreaded combinations. While the 2011 world champions had little offensive ideas, Sweden’s attacks seemed more compelling. Stina Blackstenius missed the first good chance after a long ball, Ilestedt did better just before the break. After a free kick, the defender scored from the crowd to take the lead (32nd). Her fourth tournament goal was the first she scored with a foot. Kosovare Asllani missed the 2-0 before the break, her shot only hit the post.

The preliminary decision was made shortly after the break. Ayaka Yamashita parried another powerful shot from Rytting Kaneryd, but the following corner led to a hand penalty for Sweden: Angeldahl converted safely (51′). But the supposedly clear deficit woke up the Japanese, the Swedes gave up the reins.

Angeldahl makes it 2-0

Filippa Angeldahl was undeterred by the penalty spot and put Sweden comfortably 2-0 up.

The Scandinavians finally had luck on their side in the 76th minute. The fouled Ueki missed a flattering penalty kick for Japan and was also unable to sink the follow-up shot into the goal after a crossbar. In the final phase, the previously sovereign Swedes started to sweat. Kiko Seike circled a free kick to the crossbar, seconds later substitute Hayashi reduced it to 1:2. Despite ten minutes of stoppage time, the equalizer didn’t want to fall.

Ueki awarded penalties

Riko Ueki missed the great opportunity to score from the penalty spot in the 76th minute.

Football World Cup, Quarterfinals

Freitag:

Japan 1-2 Sweden (0-1)

Auckland, SR Staubli (SUI)

Torfolge:

0:1 Ilestedt (32.)

0: 2 Angeldahl (51st / penalty)

1:2 Hayashi (87.)

Note: Ueki misses a penalty (76.)

Japan: Yamashita – Takahashi (90.+2/Hamano), Kumagai, Minami – Shimizu, Hasegawa, Nagano (81./Hayashi), Sugita (46./Endo) – Fujino, Mi. Tanaka (52. Ueki), Miyazawa (81) ./Seike)

Sweden: Musovic – Björn, Ilestedt, Eriksson, Andersson – Angeldahl, Rubensson (84./Bennison) – Rytting Kaneryd (84./Jakobsson), Asllani (73./Janogy), Rolfö (73./Hurtig) – Blackstenius

Yellow card: Ueki

