Soccer World Cup: USA scrape past historic end

In Auckland, in the 91st minute, the 40,958 spectators in Eden Park gasped for US fans as Ana Capeta had the knockout blow on her foot from the perspective of the Portuguese debutantes. But the ball bounced back from the goalpost after the 25-year-old from Sporting Lisbon and saved the Americans from the end.

The record world champions secured the round of 16 ticket with the 0:0 as second in group E. The USA are thus also in the ninth World Cup in the knockout round. The four-time world champions, who are chasing their third title en suite, have never been worse than third at a final round. For Portugal, the World Cup is over with four points despite a spirited preliminary round.

Morgan shoots to the side netting

US goalscorer Alex Morgan had an early lead in the third minute

“We didn’t want to finish second, but who cares,” US star striker Alex Morgan summed up the preliminary round immediately after the game, “we gave everything, tried everything and had enough opportunities. Sometimes it was bad luck, sometimes we made the wrong decision. We’re looking ahead.” In the round of 16 on Sunday (11:00 a.m., live on ORF1), the winners of Group G are waiting for the USA – and as things stand at the moment, the unblemished Swedes so far.

Dutch goal fireworks

In the last World Cup game in Dunedin, everything was already clear in front of 8,125 fans at the break. The score was 1-0 after eight minutes, 3-0 after 18 minutes and 5-0 at the break for the Netherlands. Lieke Martins (8′), Katja Snoeijs (11′) and Esmee Brugts (18′) as well as Jill Roord (23′) and Danielle van de Donk (45′) scored against the Asians who were overwhelmed in every respect before the break. In the second half, Brugts (57′) and Roord (84′) again ensured that the new Vietnamese goalkeeper Khong Thi Hang had to reach behind her.

Martens kicks Torlawine loose

Lieke Martens gave the Netherlands the lead in the eighth minute with a fine finish that was well worth seeing in attack.

For the Netherlands, who had previously beaten Portugal and held the USA 1-1, the 7-0 win was the biggest win in just their third appearance at a World Cup. This could have been even higher, but the goal bar stood in the way of Leuwinnen’s eighth goal and Roord’s third. Vietnam’s World Cup debut ended without a point or goal in the group stage.

Bruigts repeated art shot

After Esmee Brugts had already thrown the ball into the cross corner in the 18th minute, she repeated this feat after the break to make it 6:0.

The 2017 European champions and 2019 runners-up world champions, who lost 2-0 to the Americans in the World Cup final four years ago, will now face the runners-up in group G as group winners on Sunday rises in this pool falls on Wednesday in the games Argentina – Sweden (live on ORF1) and South Africa – Italy (live on ORF Sport +). Kick-off is there as there at 9:00 a.m. CEST.

Soccer World Cup, Group E

Portugal – USA 0:0

Auckland, 40.958, SR Welch (ENG)

Yellow cards: Costa, Gomes, Amado and Lavelle, Smith, Girma

Portugal: Pereira – Borges, Carole, D. Gomes – T. Pinto, Do. Silva, Norton (81./Encarnacao), Amado (89./March) – Nazareth (62./Jacinto) – J. Silva, Di. Silva (90./Capet)

USA: Naeher – Fox, Girma, Ertz, Dunn (90.+7/O’Hara) – Sullivan – Lavelle, Horan (84./Sonnett) – Lynn Williams (84./Rodman), A. Morgan (90.+7/Thompson), S. Smith (61./Rapinoe)

Vietnam – Netherlands 0:7 (0:5)

Dunedin, 8.215, SR Martincic (CRO)

Torfolge:

0:1 Martens (8.)

0:2 Snoeijs (11.)

0:3 Brugts (18.)

0:4 Roord (23.)

0:5 Van de Donk (45.)

0:6 Brugts (57.)

0:7 Roord (84.)

Yellow card: Duong TV

Vietnam: TKT Tran (46./Khong) – TT Th. Tran, Luong (28./Chuong), Le, TT Tran, Hoang (28./TMA Nguyen) – TBT Nguyen (60./TTD Nguyen), THL Tran, Duong, TTN Nguyen – Pham (60./Huynh)

Netherlands: van Domselaar – Spitse (73. Dijkstra), van der Gragt, Janssen – Pelova (46. Casparij), Roord, Groenen (62. Egurrola), Van De Donk (46. Kaptein), Brugts (80. Van Dongen) – Snoeijs , Martins

