Soccerment announces a strategic partnership with Federico Dimarco – Sport Marketing News

Soccermenta Football Artificial Intelligence company, is excited to announce a three-year strategic partnership with Federico Dimarco, player of FC Internazionale Milano and the Italian national team. This collaboration marks the beginning of a journey destined to transform the future of football through the use of data and AI technology.

Soccerment, a company known for its intelligent shin guards, This partnership represents the dawn of a new era in which technology and player skill come togetheruniting elite and emerging football talent through the intelligent and strategic use of data.

The partnership sees Federico Dimarco as “XSEED Key Player” of Soccermentembodying the values ​​of work ethic, continuous personal development and strong team spirit, values ​​that are intertwined with the Soccerment philosophy.



The collaboration aims to promote the pathway for budding talent, highlighting the strategic and precise approach of elite players like Dimarco. Offering data and insights from the performances of top-level players, Soccerment and Dimarco they create a symbiotic link between professional football and the foundationsbuilding a future where every player has access to specific data and cutting-edge technologies.

Dimarco will use XSEED shin guards integrated with Soccerment’s AI, and will help provide targeted feedback to continuously improve the technology. Soccerment, in turn, will provide Dimarco with specific data to perfect his game, a synergy in which technology and soccer skills converge to raise the level of performance.

Furthermore, this partnership aims to bring fans closer and increase the connection with the star through data-driven.

The CEO of Soccerment, Aldo Comihe claims: “Embarking on this journey with Federico Dimarco, a player whose journey personifies dedication and continuous progress, reflects Soccerment’s commitment to innovation and constant evolution in the football industry. This partnership is not simply a collaboration, but a fusion of world-class skill and technology, destined to lead the sport into a new era of data-driven excellence.”

Federico Dimarco comment: “Joining Soccerment represents an amazing opportunity to further refine my game and connect with fans in an unprecedented way. Their commitment to data and technological innovation in the world of football fully reflects my journey of continuous improvement, and I am also excited to explore the countless possibilities this partnership offers.”

This partnership is greatly enriched by collaboration with Roc Nation, a full-service management, music publishing and entertainment company founded by JAY-Z. With the goal of amplifying the visibility and impact of Federico Dimarco and Soccerment’s brand globally, this synergistic alliance will leverage Roc Nation’s in-depth experience in marketing and soccer, opening new paths to elevate visibility and the impact globally. The brand union aims to create a new vision in the sports field, intertwining advanced technology, player performance and fan engagement in an unprecedented way.