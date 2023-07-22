Home » SOCO Spa confirms its support for the Trofeo della Mole – Sport Marketing News
From 27 to 30 July the city of Turin hosts the 15th edition of the Trofeo della Molean international wheelchair tennis tournament that brings the best athletes of the ITF circuit to the courts of the “Sporting” Press Club.

The Trofeo della Mole is an increasingly well-known and appreciated event involving players from 5 continents and which shines the spotlight on a form of sporting competition of high moral value. Values ​​such as aggregation, courage, loyalty, solidarity, tenacity and equality that this event is able to spread, are the main reason why SOCO Spa has decided to confirm its contribution over the years.

SOCO Spa offers the athletes participating in the Trofeo della Mole a welcome bag full of products for the care and beauty of hair and for cleansing the face and body, guaranteed by the expertise of brands that have made the history of cosmetics, such as Cielo Alto, Keramine H, Salba and New Topexan.

