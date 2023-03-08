Home Sports Soffia Goggia wins for the 4th time
After eventful days at the World Championships without winning a medal, the 30-year-old Italian reacted on the Valais high plateau in a way that suits her. Behind Goggia, of all people, ranks that compatriot who is more archrival than teammate.

Sofia Goggia is back on top in Crans-Montana on Sunday.

Jean-Christophe Bott / Keystone

Sofia Goggia skis like an action heroine. Victory or a fall, white or black, there is almost nothing in between in downhill skiing, your flagship discipline. Everything went well on Sunday in Crans-Montana, victory after Goggia fell after the first split time in Friday’s only practice session on the Mont Lachaux slope.

