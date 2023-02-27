Of Flavio Vanetti

Italy dominates in Crans Montana: Sofia Goggia dominates the downhill and thus redeems the disappointment of the World Cup. In great shape Federica Brignone finished second

Sofia Goggia first, with her hands now on her fourth downhill World Cup; Federica Brignone second, tough and effective even if the French Laura Gauche, very good and in the end third, tries until the end to at least undermine her position. On the Mont Lachaux slope in Crans Montana, after the torments of the postponements (continued even after the cancellation of the original race, on Saturday 25 February), a splendid one-two from Italy is broadcast: nothing new in these parts. the seventeenth in the history, for women, of our skiing. Oh yes, it has been free for a long time as a land of Italian conquest and on the complicated snows of the chic resort of Valais there is the confirmation.

Thoughts run to the World Cup when Sofia Goggia surprised everyone, this time in the wake of disappointment, putting on and missing a medal (perhaps gold) that seemed one of the safest things in this world. But that Meribl day is already past: Sofia returned Sofia and imposed the sign of command: fifth victory of the season – the last time was in January in Cortina -, twenty-second in her career (now she is the most successful blue: 22-21 in the eternal duel with Brignone). At her parterre she launched, raising her hands, the cry of her symbol: Only the brave !. And Federica, the splendid Federica back from a gold and a silver world championship, acts as her handmaid, risking beating her. Sofia confirms it: I knew that Faith could undermine me. I was superior in the jumps, but I went very wide in the final corner. But in the end, as someone who sadly just missed out would say, it was a mustachioed descent. See also Tekken 8 is reality, but the remake theory is making its way

With a mustache (homage therefore to Maurizio Costanzo) and a false mustache to remove, on a strictly competitive level, a few pebbles from his shoes against those who in Savoy had looted in his place. Where is the world champion, the Swiss Fleury? In sixteenth place, also beaten by Marta Bassino (who is not a pure liberal at heart). And the silver medalist, the Austrian Ortlieb? Even further back, united in a clear defeat that involved all the others: the Gut-Behrami; the Olympic champion (and bronze a few days ago) Suter; the Slovenian Stuhec, ninth and at this point, with two descents remaining and a disadvantage now bordering on the arithmetic condemnation (179 points) must give up the idea of ​​blowing the crystal globe from the Goggia.

It competed in the memory of Elena Fanchini. Many athletes had a lion on their helmet, the symbol of the recently deceased blue. But Sofia didn’t have it: I haven’t put it yet, for Elena in my heart. In his memory he pushed, trying to erase the bad memory of the only test concluded in the nets after five goals and more generally a difficult moment. Even in this race we saw an imperfect Sofia, who has to gnaw at her opponents – a little, but she has to gnaw: in the penultimate split she was back 18 cents down on Mowinckel, the provisional leader – and who has to resort to all her magic to make what everyone expects from her. How much did I need a result like this? A lot: what you wear on the track reflects what you have inside. There are times in life when not everything goes right. This time I needed to be adequate and to confirm my solidity. Mission accomplished: the fourth downhill World Cup is now safe and Italy, also gratified by the seventh place of the very good Laura Pirovano, celebrates the 120th success with women. Another huge Swiss cowbell – the gift of the Valaisans to those who win in Crans Montana – was donated to Sofia. Then another cow will be needed, a little sister for Ambrosi who lives in a stable near the chicken farm hyperpampered with classical music. See also Xia Lian-Davidson 28+5+10 Zaire 21+7 Greens beat Grizzlies