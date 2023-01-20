Home Sports Sofia Goggia commands the Cortina downhill
Sofia Goggia queen of Cortina. The champion from Bergamo, who started in unfavorable light conditions that affected the first part of the race to the point of making her imagine that she would not have kept the first position, won today’s downhill in Cortina with a time of 1.33.47. Behind Sofì the Slovenian Ilka Stuhec at 13 cents, the German Kira Weidle third at 36. This season Goggia won the two descents of Lake Louise and that of Sankt Moritz on 17 December a few hours after the operation on the hand it had fractured the day before in supergiant.

Once the block of thirty first level athletes is closed, the second phase opens with the second level athletes.

Success comes in the first of five days of the world cup over two weekends on the Olympia delle Tofane. Tomorrow another women’s freestyle (10 am), Sunday the Super Giant (11.30).

