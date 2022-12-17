Listen to the audio version of the article

Yet another feat by Sofia Goggia. The blue started the downhill bis in St. Moritz with the fractured left hand was operated on Friday afternoon in Milan, and set the best time in 1.28.85, detaching the Slovenian Ilka Stuhec by 43 cents and the German Kira Weidle by 52 cents. In the top ten also Elena Curtoni, eighth after yesterday’s success. With this triumph Goggia obtains the twentieth success in the World Cup by engaging Federica Brignone.

La Goggia competed with a hand brace. Her injury didn’t stop her from accomplishing a masterpiece, achieving the sixteenth victory in the downhill despite the compound fracture.

At the finish line Sofia received a very long applause from the Swiss public and the bows of homage from her rivals who had already reached the finish line and were well aware of having witnessed an extraordinary feat by the Italian.

Goggia: worse recovery for Beijing

«When I skied in a free field before the race and saw that I could get into an egg position – Sofia told Rai microphones – I told myself that today on the track there would be no other girl happier than me to compete: if I ski as i know, i can do it. However, it was definitely harder last year to recover for Beijing. There was a leg here a hand. What do you want it to be for a hand?’ On the top step of the podium, a radiant Goggia sang the Mameli hymn at the top of her lungs.

For the blue – who competed with a right hand brace fixed with plasters to the stick – it is the third victory as well as a second place out of four descents disputed so far. With this victory, Sofia then moves into second place in the overall cup standings with 425 points. In front of her only the American Mikaela Shiffrin, today good fourth, with 475. Behind Goggia in this descent came the Slovenian Ilka Stuhec in 1.28.28 and the German Kira Weidle in 1.29.37. For Italy there is also the good eighth place in 1.30.01 by Elena Curtoni, winner on Friday right in front of Goggia. Then there is the 1.30.53 race of Laura Pirovano from thirty who gleaned while falling close to the finish line which she crossed by slipping in the snow.