In free descent she is the undisputed queen: Sofia Goggia conquer the world Cup specialty for the fourth time, the third consecutive. Thanks to the downhill test in Norway at Kvitfjell, which the rider from Bergamo finished at second place ahead of the Slovenian Teeth Ribbon (fourth), the new Crystal ball it has become a certainty. “The goal has been achieved, there are 4 cups, three of which are consecutive. Despite my discontinuity, my performance is constant”, the ski champion exulted at the end of the race.

Goggia’s other triumphs came in 2018, 2021 and 2022. With 4 downhill Cups, the blue equals the Swiss in the all-time rankings Michele Figini and the German Katja Seizinger. In front of her only the Austrians Renate Goetschl (5) e Annemarie Moser-Proell (7) and the American Lindsey Vonn (8).