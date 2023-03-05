The Italian skier Sofia Goggia won her fourth downhill World Cup in Kvitfjell, Norway: the certainty of victory in the general classification of the specialty came even before she took to the track. The Slovenian Ilka Stuhec, her only potential rival, had in fact momentarily placed third at the end of her descent, not obtaining enough points to overtake her. Goggia closed the race in second place, behind the Norwegian Kajsa Lie.

This season Goggia won 5 free descents out of 8 disputed, with two second places and a crash, in Cortina. He had already won the Downhill World Cup in 2018, 2021 and 2022.

In the same race, finishing in fifth place, the American Mikaela Shiffrin arithmetically conquered the fifth overall World Cup, with seven races to go: her gap from the Swiss Lara Gut, second in the overall standings, is now 790 points (the victory each race is worth 100 points).