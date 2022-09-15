Home Sports Sofia Raffaeli makes history: double gold at the World Rhythm Championships in Bulgaria
Sofia Raffaeli makes history: double gold at the World Rhythm Championships in Bulgaria

Sofia Raffaeli makes history: double gold at the World Rhythm Championships in Bulgaria

Historic result in rhythmic gymnastics: first gold at the hoop and then gold at the ball. At the World Championships in Bulgaria, in the city that bears her own name, Sofia Raffaeli writes an unforgettable page of this sport at the Armeec Arena, climbing twice to the world championship podium, which has never happened before to an Italian athlete. As if that weren’t enough, the almost nineteen-year-old girl won the bronze medal for clubs. For her, the overall account in this edition of the World Cup rises to four.

An already great party is crowned by another success: Milena Baldassari, fifth at the last Tokyo Olympics, and today she climbs on the podium with the bronze medal for the ball. A podium for two thirds wrapped in the tricolor. Known affectionately as an “atomic ant” due to her small but full of energy body, at the age of 18 the champion from Chiaravalle was able to win the gold medal in the circle, the first ever in the history of Italy, with a score of 34.850, beating the home gymnast Stiliana Nikolova (33.400) and the German Darja Varfolomeev (32.150).

In the exercise with the ball performed a little later, the little big Raffaeli has branded the platform with a 34.900, preceding the German Darja Varfolomeev and her teammate Baldassarri, third with 32.400 behind.
A moment to remember for the National Rhythmic Gymnastics team led by Emanuela Maccarani who did not hide her joy and pride: “I’m excited – her first words – were amazing”.

Strong emotions also on the part of the protagonist: «I am very happy for these two medals – said the two-time world champion Sofia Raffaeli – because I worked hard to get ready for this world championship. I am especially happy because I did not give my best, but I tried to do my best. At the circle I made some small inaccuracies in a risk and at the ball some shots were not as it should be. Now for the other two finals I will have a little more grit. Thanks to my grandfather Nello if I started gymnastics, he was the first to accompany me to Fabriano, certainly one of these medals I dedicate to him too ».

