Sofia Raffaeli psychologist all in gold: 'I know where I'm wrong and I win with my head'

Sofia Raffaeli psychologist all in gold: 'I know where I'm wrong and I win with my head'

The Marche after the 4 world titles: “The mind is everything, I will study it at the University”

On the sixth day Sofia rested. Provided that rest can be defined as the couple of hours you sleep on the flight from Bulgaria to Orio al Serio and that little bit of relaxation by car to Fabriano, interspersed with interviews, phone calls, social activities. The Raffaeli phenomenon exploded, the title in the individual general competition at the World Championships in Sofia and the other three golds in hoop, ball and ribbon – plus a bronze to the clubs – brought this slender and determined, expressive and harmonious girl into the homes of Italians. A girl who is 18 years old and finds herself, from one day to the next, where no Italian has ever been, at the top of the world of rhythmics. “Yes, I have yet to realize – she says in a whisper – and I can’t think of a single moment to remember. They were all beautiful ”.

