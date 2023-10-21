Soft air, success for the Italian Cup national final in Acate

Concluded the2023 edition of the Csen Softair Italian Cup national finalheld at Achates last weekend.

The event, organized by the Asd Decepticon Soft Air Team of Acate, with the support of the entire regional committee, was attended by teams from all over Italy who qualified in their respective regional groups during the sporting year. The level of preparation was very high and, in fact, an enthralling, fair and sporting competition was created.

The teams competed for 24 hours on a playing field of over 400 hectares with prohibitive temperatures that in some moments reached 32°, tackling primary objectives, secondary objectives and recon objectives with levels of physical and technical difficulty worthy of an event of this magnitude, which saw over 150 members employed among competing teams, organization staff, defense personnel and match judges. In the end, it was the winner of the 2023 trophy the Asd Green Berets of Cataniaa.

This is the final ranking: first Green Berets – Catania; 2nd A-Team of Altamura (Ba); 3rd Elite Tactical Group from Battipaglia (Sa); 4th Raiders of the Gulf of Gela (Cl); 5th Foxhound of Matino (Le); 6th Shadow Warriors of Severo (Fg); 7th Desperados of S. Felice al Cancello (Ce); 8th Contractors of Alghero (Ss); 9th Contractors of Naples (Na) and 10th Black Force of Adrano (Ct). These are the defending teams: Acate’s Decepticons; Vittoria’s Ghost Legion; Iblea Motuka Legion of Modica; Decima Mas of Piazza Armerina (En); Dasc of Catania (Ct); Mas Mocta of Motta Sant’Anastasia (Ct); Tactical Game Space of Acireale (Ct); Totenkopfct07 of Catania; Inglorious Bastards of S. Maria di Licodia (Ct).

“My compliments – comments the provincial president of Csen Ragusa, Sergio Cassisi – go to the winners, the organizers and all the participants for having been able to animate a competition with large numbers, worthy of the utmost attention from all the professionals and enthusiasts . And I also extend my congratulations to Luca Stornello, head of the soft air sector for the provincial Csen of Ragusa, who was able to interpret his role with completeness and professionalism. The best way to cultivate this discipline profitably.”