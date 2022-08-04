Original title: Sohu Equestrian U19 Youth Elite League Olympic riders are you ready as a mentor!

As the 2021-2022 season Sohu Equestrian U19 Youth Elite League comes to the final battle,Olympic Riders CampAlso a week after the playoffsAugust 8-11set sail.There is no registration mechanism for this training camp. Sohu Equestrian U19 Youth Elite League Playoffs110 cm, 100 cm and 80 cm in each level of the top six horse combinations, bring their own horses to qualify for the camp.

Olympic Riders Training Camp, consisting of threeOlympic riders Li Zhenqiang, Liang Ruiji, Li YaofengAs a mentor, divided into three teams.Each team will havesix pairs of horsesconsisting of two pairs of people and horses selected by the instructor from the 110 cm level, the 100 cm level and the 80 cm level respectively.

The three teams will compete in three levels and different formats, and earn points for the team by virtue of their strength.The team with the highest total team points is the champion.At the same time, all instructors and trainees will also vote for the Olympic Rider Training Camp.Best Rider (MVP)。

/ schedule / / Qualifications / (1) Olympic Riders Training CampNo registration mechanismSohu Equestrian U19 Youth Elite League PlayoffsTop six riders in the 110CM, 100CM and 80CM classesWillBring your own horseobtain training qualifications; (two)Each crew-horse combination can only participate in one level of training camp. If the same crew-horse combination obtains two levels of training places, the highest level will be entered into the training camp; (3) One rider can only have one training quota for one level; if a rider obtains two training places (that is, one person and two horses are divided into two levels),Then the two pairs of men and horses will automatically follow a mentor when they are grouped. / training project / (1) 80 cm free course race (2) 100 cm level team relay race (3) 110 cm level 1V1 competition / training fees / During the training session, the riders'Stable and lodging feesBy the organizing committee to undertake the unified responsibility. The rest of the expenses are at your own expense. / Champion Rewards / (1) Team Championship: Sponsored by Marshan Horse Gear (2) Best Rider (MVP): Horse Jacket + Helmet / Marshan harness sponsorship / Marchan harnessfor this Olympic Riders Training CampChampionship teamFull sponsorship. In the Sohu Equestrian U19 arena, we not only recognized more outstanding young riders, but also paid attention to the people behind them. The inheritance of chivalry is not only about a person's riding skills, but also about the bits and pieces under the horse's back – gratitude, responsibility, and responsibility. The sponsorship of the Marshan harness is specially set up withFor clothing, for equestrian teams, for horses, for horse nutritionthereby guiding young riders toHorses, family, equestrian workersShare in the joy of victory and give back to those who have made it happen along the way. / MVP trophy / / helmet / / horse coat / Special thanks: Mashang harnessReturn to Sohu, see more

