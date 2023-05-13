Home » SOIREE VERTIKAL 2023 | Sportdimontagna.com
by admin
The second test is scheduled for Wednesday 17 May, another absolute novelty for spring 2023. The Grimpette de l’Arboretum will be run, which develops along the Verrayes paths for 2.3 kilometers and with a positive difference in height of 410 metres.

After the extraordinary numbers of the inaugural stage, even for the second race the bibs available are sold out. In fact, over 280 competitors are expected in Verrayes, as well as in Sainte-Colombe in Charvensod (May 31) and in Poyà au Petit-Fénis in Nus (June 7).

On Wednesday 17 May, at 6 pm, there will once again be space for the youngest, involved in the first edition of Soirée Enfants which joins Soirée Vertikal. There are 35 current subscribers, for the others there will be time until Monday 15 May to join the free event. Simply log in to the portal irunning.it and fill out the form.

