SOIREE VERTIKAL 2023 | Sportdimontagna.com

Just under 260 adults competed on the 2.4 kilometers (390 meters of positive difference in altitude) towards Poyà au Petit-Fénis, plus over 50 young people engaged in the final test – non-competitive and on different routes – of Soirée Enfants.

The winners of the second edition of the circuit were Asja Meynet (Lo Contrebandjé) and Francesco Biasi (Lo Contrebandjé) among the under 18s, Sophie Brunod (Lo Contrebandjé) and Pietro Segor (Atletica Monterosa Fogu Arnad) among the under 23s, Emilie Collomb ( Lo Contrebandjé) and Alessandro Saravalle (Lo Contrebandjé) among the under 40s and Lorella Charrance (Asd Inrun) and Dennis Brunod (Atletica Monterosa Fogu Arnad) among the over 40s.

The last round was won once again by Alessandro Saravalle and Emilie Collomb, great protagonists after the success of a week ago in Charvensod. On an absolute level third seal of Saravalle (Lo Contrebandjé) who finished in 14’33” and preceded by seven seconds Massimo Farcoz (US Malonno) and twenty Mathieu Brunod (Lo Contrebandjé). Fourth position for Dennis Brunod (Atletica Monterosa Fogu Arnad) and fifth for Fabien Guichardaz (Apd Pont-Saint-Martin).

The former biker Collomb won again in the women’s race, finishing with a time of 18’30” and preceding Lorella Charrance (Inrun) in 18’53” and Roberta Jacquin (Atletica Monterosa Fogu Arnad) in 18’55”. Fourth Chiara Pino (Inrun) and fifth Lisa Borzani (Bergamo Stars Athletics).

Category successes for Asia Meynet and Michel Deval among the under 18s, by Beatrice Bastrentaz and Pietro Segor in the under 23s, by Emilie Collomb and Alessandro Saravalle in the under 40s and by Lorella Charrance and Dennis Brunod among the over 40s. Special prizes for the athletes fastest in the last 250 meters who have participated in at least three stages. The fuel vouchers offered by Contoz Srl went to Alessandro Saravalle, Massimo Farcoz, Didier Abram, Chiara Pino, Lucia Bellini and Giulia Collavo.

Photo by Davide Verthuy